Beijing COVID Update: Community Transmission Back in the Capital

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 16, 2022

Community transmission of COVID-19 has returned to Beijing following a handful of new local cases. 

On August 15, three new local cases – as well as one asymptomatic case – were recorded. Three cases in Changping, Fengtai and Chaoyang districts, respectively, were all individuals who were already under quarantine observation. 

Only one case in Changping district was recorded outside of quarantine observation i.e. community transmission. 

As of press time, Beijing has two high-risk areas in Fengtai and Changping, respectively, as well as three mid-risk areas in Shijingshan, Fengtai and Changping, respectively. 

As of press time, there are no new citywide restrictions. As always, we’ll keep you updated.

