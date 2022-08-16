What's Going On in Shanghai on Wednesday?

Special Events

Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl

The Pearl is back! Their first themed show since their return will be a night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock, with happy hour from 6-8pm and the show starting at 8.30pm.

Aug 17, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Weekly Events



Loaded Wednesday @ Tacolicious

Loaded Wednesdays at Tacolicious sees their signature Loaded Fries with any two beers for just RMB88 and any two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Wed, 11am-Close, Taco Deal 5-9pm. Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Beef Wellington Wednesday @ Bull & Claw



It's Beef Wellington Wednesday every hump day with the delicious dish just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Buy 1 Get 1 Smash Burgers @ The Camel

Burger Night at The Camel x Smokehouse sees buy-one-get-one on their famous Smash Burgers.

Every Wed, 5-10pm. The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo

Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs. This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Daily Events



¥35 Frozen Margaritas @ Tacolicious



Head on over to Tacolicious for RMB35 Frozen Margaritas all day, all night, all month!

Daily, Until Aug 31. Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Feeling the heat this summer? Enjoy the good things in life daily at more that reasonable prices from 3-7pm at D.O.C., where The Spritz Social Happy Hour sees Frozen and Classic Spritz, Campari Spritz and Arancini Balls start from just RMB25 from 3-4pm and increasing by 5 RMB every hour until 7pm. That's a whole lotta Spritz. Oh, and there's also house wines and Peroni bottles on Happy Hour too!

Daily, 3-7pm. D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Shanghai Taco Tour



See those restaurants on the flyer above? From now until September 5, they are all offering a taco combo special. In each venue you can claim a taco bingo card that contains 10 slots to fill for each restaurant. When you order the combo, the venue will give you a sticker to put on your bingo card.

The first 40 people that claim all 10 stickers and send a picture of the competed bingo card to the Vitae Spirits WeChat account (QR on the poster above) will win prizes galore! Rather order in? No problem – waimai orders of the combo specials will also receive a sticker.

Daily, Until Sep 5; prices vary. See participating venues on the flyer above.

Sunset Crush @ La Barra

Drink, bites and chilled out tropical vibes everyday from 3-8pm at La Barra.

Daily, 3-8pm; Free. La Barra, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Senator Saloon Pop Up @ Sichuan Citizen

Until Senator Saloon is allowed to reopen on Wuyuan Lu (that prohibition theme is a little to literal for liking right now) the team will be taking over the bar at sister restaurant Sichuan Citizen every day from 5pm.

Daily, 5pm-Midnight; Free. Sichuan Citizen, 2/F, 378 Wukang Lu, by Taian Lu 武康路378号2楼，近泰安路.



Free Flow Champagne @ ENTROPY



Remember what we said about loving classy things at affordable prices? It's three hours of free flow Champagne with snacks at ENTROPY Champagne Cafe for just RMB298 on weekdays and RMB338 on weekends. Unbeatable.

Daily, 5-10pm; Mon-Fri RMB298, Sat & Sun RMB338. ENTROPY Champagne Cafe, Shop 213F/G/H, 2nd Floor, Grand Gateway 66, 1 Hongqiao Lu 港汇恒隆广场2楼南北连廊.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai x The Union Trading Company – Bar Collab



Find your way to the Hidden Bar nestled in The Ritz Bar & Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai as they have teamed up with The Union Trading Company, listed 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars. This joint-effort project offers eight newly invented cocktails.

The crew from The Union Trading Company will temporarily move into the Ritz-Carlton Hidden Bar, bringing in their own bartending accessories, glassware, finest ingredients and décor. Tipplers will feel like they are sitting in a more refined version of the original The Union Trading Company.

Daily, 6pm-midnight; from RMB108. The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 地址 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Free Drink with Steak & Happy Hour @ el Bodegon

From Sundays to Thursdays, for any steak ordered at el Bodegon get a free glass of wine, sangria or draught beer. They also have the above happy hour on offer. Please note that, as well as week nights, it is also available Saturday and Sunday from 12-4pm – which has all the makings of a very enjoyable and affordable boozy brunch.

Daily. el Bodegon (Changshu Lu), 4/F, 83 Changshu Lu, by Julu Lu 常熟路83号4楼, 近巨鹿路; el Bodegon (Panyu Lu), 2/F, 326 Panyu Lu, by Fahuazhen Lu 番禺路326号2楼, 近法华镇路.

Feng Tang Exhibition

From now to September 10, renowned artist, novelist and calligrapher Feng Tang collaborates with Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai to host his private calligraphy exhibition ‘HAVE THE WILD TEA.’ The exhibition comprises about 30 calligraphy pieces and a calligraphy fan dedicated to the hotel, to be on display throughout the hotel’s lobby bar, creating a unique experience for audiences.

To celebrate this calligraphy exhibition, David Fan, Head Bartender at Mandarin Oriental has crafted two special tea-infused cocktails, named after Feng Tang’s calligraphy works ‘Wild Form’ and ‘Tea Form.’ Guests will be amazed and delighted as they sip on the creative drinks while appreciating the artist’s calligraphy works.

Price: RMB128*

Valid period: Until Sep 10, 10am to 6pm daily

*Inclusive of one entrance ticket and one tea-inspired cocktail (can also choose non-alcoholic drink)

To purchase click here or scan the QR:

Until Sep 10, 10am-6pm; RMB128. Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城路.

