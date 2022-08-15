3 New COVID Cases, Schools Back September 1

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, August 16.

Of the 3 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

School to commence September 1...



It's official, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will commence the new academic year on September 1, the Shanghai Education Commission has announced.

And yes, it will be offline, in person, back on campus, kids not returning from their screens every 40 minutes to tell you the lesson is over (already?!?!) and that they are bored and have nothing to do.

The collective parental sigh of relief around Shanghai is palpable.

Now, to the rules...

All staff and students must have had two nucleic acid tests in three days prior to returning, with one taken within 24 hours.

A test within 24 hours will then be the standard for all concerned, as is a test before leaving the campus at the end of each day (we guess that's the 'test within 24 hours' covered then).

Temperature checks and all that fandango will also be the norm, while masks will be mandatory in districts with medium or high-risk areas. Children in kindergartens and nurseries, however, do not have to wear masks.

The Commission also advocates 14 days self-health management for staff and students prior to the beginning of term (so from this Thursday, August 18).

Requirement will be adjusted according to developments on the pandemic, they added.

All in all, we're looking good though parents. Now, everybody down on your knees and pray the situation doesn't deteriorate.

Quarantine policy for Sanya relaxed...

Shanghai is relaxing its quarantine policy for travelers from Hainan Province.

Previously, a three-day central quarantine followed by a four-day home quarantine, it is now a three-day home quarantine followed by four days of health monitoring.

Returnees will be transported to their homes under closed-loop management, receive daily tests and must not go out or entertain visitors during the home quarantine.

It's still a three-day central quarantine for those who ain't got no home to go to.

Shanghai has arranged 30 flights to pick up its more than 5,000 stranded Sanya tourists.

Shanghai quarantine policy updated...

Shanghai has also updated its quarantine policy for domestic travelers.

A seven-day central quarantine is mandatory for people arriving from high-risk areas, while a week of home quarantine faces those arriving from medium-risk areas.



People from low-risk areas are asked to conduct two tests within three days after arrival.

Testing to continue through September...

In news that will surprise absolutely no one, free – but mandatory – weekly nucleic acid tests will be extended until the end of September.

Open wide!

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]