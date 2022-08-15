  1. home
  2. Articles

Unbeatable Brunch at 2-Star Michelin Chef Julian Serrano's LAGO

By That's Shanghai, August 15, 2022

0 0

Here's a deal you don't want to miss out on – weekend brunch at two-star Michelin Chef Julian Serrano's LAGO is just RMB888 per couple right now.

The sister restaurant to their flagship in Vegas, entry to LAGO by Julian Serrano is dramatic, through a striking tunnel-corridor.

Entrance.jpg

It opens up into a well-appointed marble and glass restaurant which is designed in the distinctive boot shape of Italy, and enjoys views over the Suzhou Creek and across the Huangpu to the lights of Lujiazui.

LAGO-Cupola-LAGO-.JPG

The terrace is where you want to brunch though, where you can take in the beautiful skyline of the North Bund.

Lago.JPG

As for the food, the order of the day here is a new take on social dining. Think Italian food with a tapas philosophy – which makes sense from a Spanish chef – while there are more than 300 wines selected from all over the world.

So there you have it – a chance to live the Bellagio high life at a price that won't be beat. Get a table booked while you can.

_20220815103806.jpg

LAGO by Julian Serrano, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai, 6/F, 188 Bei Suzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu 北苏州路188号6楼, 近乍浦路

shanghai restaurants

more news

40 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

40 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

The city is your lobster!

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

New York Times bestselling author's new book on the 1937 Japanese bombing of the city.

Shanghai's Extreme Heatwave Officially the Hottest on Record

Shanghai's Extreme Heatwave Officially the Hottest on Record

The most scorching summer since records began in 1873.

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

It's been Bluto'd.

#Shanghai Twitter on the Lingering Effects of Lockdown

​Emma Leaning explores all things human to the backdrop of Shanghai.

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Make the most of the summer!

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

14 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Events roundup are back!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

The Story Behind the 'Terra Natura' Angels Sculpture in Lujiazui

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Unbeatable Brunch at 2-Star Michelin Chef Julian Serrano's LAGO

Unbeatable Brunch at 2-Star Michelin Chef Julian Serrano's LAGO

6 New COVID Cases, Virus Imported From Tibet

6 New COVID Cases, Virus Imported From Tibet

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

13 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

13 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives