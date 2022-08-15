Unbeatable Brunch at 2-Star Michelin Chef Julian Serrano's LAGO

Here's a deal you don't want to miss out on – weekend brunch at two-star Michelin Chef Julian Serrano's LAGO is just RMB888 per couple right now.

The sister restaurant to their flagship in Vegas, entry to LAGO by Julian Serrano is dramatic, through a striking tunnel-corridor.

It opens up into a well-appointed marble and glass restaurant which is designed in the distinctive boot shape of Italy, and enjoys views over the Suzhou Creek and across the Huangpu to the lights of Lujiazui.

The terrace is where you want to brunch though, where you can take in the beautiful skyline of the North Bund.

As for the food, the order of the day here is a new take on social dining. Think Italian food with a tapas philosophy – which makes sense from a Spanish chef – while there are more than 300 wines selected from all over the world.

So there you have it – a chance to live the Bellagio high life at a price that won't be beat. Get a table booked while you can.

LAGO by Julian Serrano, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai, 6/F, 188 Bei Suzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu 北苏州路188号6楼, 近乍浦路