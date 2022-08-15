  1. home
  2. Articles

6 New COVID Cases, Virus Imported From Tibet

By Ned Kelly, August 15, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 5 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, August 15.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 5 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 4 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

The 1 new asymptomatic case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:

  • 1 in Minhang District

Community case imported from Tibet...

The community case in Minhang was imported from Tibet – a six-year-old boy who traveled back from Lhasa on August 9.

He lives at 580 Wanyuan Lu, which has become a high-risk area.

Chaos at IKEA Xuhui...

You probably saw the videos doing the rounds at the weekend – IKEA in Xuhui was suddenly and dramatically put under lockdown after a close contact of the Tibet returnee was traced to the store. 

The store and all those caught up in the chaos are currently under two-day quarantine, followed by five-day health monitoring.

School to commence September 1...

It's official, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will commence the new academic year on September 1, the Shanghai Education Commission has announced.

All staff and students must have had two nucleic acid tests in three days prior to returning, with one taken within 24 hours.

A test within 24 hours will then be the standard for all concerned, as is a test before leaving the campus at the end of each day (we guess that's the 'test within 24 hours' covered then).

Temperature checks and all that fandango will also be the norm, while masks will be mandatory in districts with medium or high-risk areas. Children in kindergartens and nurseries, however, do not have to wear masks.

The Commission also advocates 14 days self-health management for staff and students prior to the beginning of term.

Requirement will be adjusted according to developments on the pandemic, they added.

Quarantine policy for Sanya relaxed...

Shanghai is relaxing its quarantine policy for travelers from Hainan Province.

Previously a three-day central quarantine followed by a four-day home quarantine, from noon today – Monday, August 15 – it is now a three-day home quarantine followed by four days of health monitoring.

Returnees will be transported to their homes under closed-loop management, receive daily tests and must not go out or entertain visitors during the home quarantine.

It's still a three-day central quarantine for those who ain't got no home to go to.

Shanghai has arranged 30 flights to pick up its more than 5,000 stranded Sanya tourists.

Shanghai quarantine policy updated...

Shanghai has also updated its quarantine policy for domestic travelers.

A seven-day central quarantine is mandatory for people arriving from high-risk areas, while a week of home quarantine faces those arriving from medium-risk areas.

People from low-risk areas are asked to conduct two tests within three days after arrival.

Testing to continue through September...

In news that will surprise absolutely no one, free – but mandatory – weekly nucleic acid tests will be extended until the end of September.

Open wide!

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Tibet China school news Shanghai School News

more news

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

7 New COVID Cases, 4 Risk Areas Added

7 New COVID Cases, 4 Risk Areas Added

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Zero COVID Cases for a Week, 3+4 Quarantine for Sanya Returnees

Zero COVID Cases for a Week, 3+4 Quarantine for Sanya Returnees

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Zero New COVID Cases, Flights to UK Set to Resume

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Zero New COVID Cases, No Quarantine from Macau

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

Looks like we could be in for the long haul.

Tibet Goes 920 Days COVID-Free, and Then…

New asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Autonomous Region on August 6.

Zero New COVID Cases, Flight Suspension Rules Updated

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

The Story Behind the 'Terra Natura' Angels Sculpture in Lujiazui

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Unbeatable Brunch at 2-Star Michelin Chef Julian Serrano's LAGO

Unbeatable Brunch at 2-Star Michelin Chef Julian Serrano's LAGO

6 New COVID Cases, Virus Imported From Tibet

6 New COVID Cases, Virus Imported From Tibet

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

13 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

13 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives