13 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

6-Day Guizhou Hidden Tribes & Huangguoshu Waterfall



Located in Southwest China, Guizhou boasts beautiful mountains and rivers, multiple minorities and unique ethnic customs, life and handicrafts. Immerse yourself in marvelous landscapes, visiting “the last cave tribe in China” and exploring the ancient Hanging Coffins and ancient cave burial culture.

Enjoy the picturesque vista of Malinghe Canyon, be amazed at Huangguoshu Waterfall, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and wander through the Old Han village in Tianlong Tunpu to feel the ancient culture and customs that stretch back 600 years.

3-Day Huangshan & Hongcun Village



This three-day tour combines the awesome Huangshan Mountain, Tunxi Ancient Street, Cloud Valley Temple and the quaint and picturesque Hongcun Village, while a stay in a 5-star hotel will leave you renewed and full of energy.

Following an experienced guide, you will hike up the legendary Huangshan Mountain to enjoy the most amazing scenery, as well as visiting the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site Hongcun Village to appreciate the beautiful Hui-style buildings.

2 Day Shaolin Kung Fu & Longmen Grottoes



Boasting UNESCO World Heritage List sites Longmen Grottoes and the world famous Shaolin Temple, Luoyang is the cradle of Chinese civilization; 105 emperors of 13 dynasties made it their capital. Taoism originated here, and it is the place where the first Buddhist temple was set up by the government. Ancient inventions such as the seismograph, armillary sphere, paper making, printing and the compass also originated here. Spend a fruitful weekend exploring its historical majesty.

