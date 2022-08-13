  1. home
13 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, August 13, 2022

6-Day Guizhou Hidden Tribes & Huangguoshu Waterfall

_20220813085843.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in Southwest China, Guizhou boasts beautiful mountains and rivers, multiple minorities and unique ethnic customs, life and handicrafts. Immerse yourself in marvelous landscapes, visiting “the last cave tribe in China” and exploring the ancient Hanging Coffins and ancient cave burial culture.

Enjoy the picturesque vista of Malinghe Canyon, be amazed at Huangguoshu Waterfall, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and wander through the Old Han village in Tianlong Tunpu to feel the ancient culture and customs that stretch back 600 years.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Huangshan & Hongcun Village

_20220813085900.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This three-day tour combines the awesome Huangshan Mountain, Tunxi Ancient Street, Cloud Valley Temple and the quaint and picturesque Hongcun Village, while a stay in a 5-star hotel will leave you renewed and full of energy.

Following an experienced guide, you will hike up the legendary Huangshan Mountain to enjoy the most amazing scenery, as well as visiting the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site Hongcun Village to appreciate the beautiful Hui-style buildings.

For More Information Click Here

2 Day Shaolin Kung Fu & Longmen Grottoes

_20220813085905.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting UNESCO World Heritage List sites Longmen Grottoes and the world famous Shaolin Temple, Luoyang is the cradle of Chinese civilization; 105 emperors of 13 dynasties made it their capital. Taoism originated here, and it is the place where the first Buddhist temple was set up by the government. Ancient inventions such as the seismograph, armillary sphere, paper making, printing and the compass also originated here. Spend a fruitful weekend exploring its historical majesty.

For More Information Click Here

September & October Tour Early Bird Discounts!

_20220813091150.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The summer vacation may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of Joy Travel's amazing trips. Based on the needs of their guests, they are taking bookings for September and October tours, including:

  • Yunnan with Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-la

  • Tibet from Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

  • Tropical Xishuangbanna

  • Tracing the Silk Road: Qinghai & Gansu

  • Detian Waterfall & Weizhou Island

  • South Xinjiang: Kashgar & Turpan

  • Classic North Xinjiang Scenic Tour

  • In-depth Guizhou

  • Xi'an & Luoyang Ancient Capitals

  • Classic Inner Mongolia Tour

Book now and they'll give you an early bird price!

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

