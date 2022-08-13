4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, August 13.

Of the 1 new local cases reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.



Of the 3 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.



That is 3 cases less than the 7 reported yesterday, Friday, August 12.

4 punished for spreading virus...

Four people linked to a Xuhui District massage parlor have been punished for causing the spread of COVID-19.

Suffering from flu symptoms, two workers at the parlor – both surnamed Shen – asked their friend, surnamed Chen, to take PCR tests on their behalf on August 9 and 10.

A colleague of theirs at the parlor subsequently tested positive on August 11. The two Shens then tested positive, and were found to have infected their colleague.

Chen will face a 10-day detention for COVID rule violations, while the two Shens face the criminal charge of impeding the prevention of infectious disease.

The director of the massage parlor, surnamed Wang, who reopened without approval from the authorities, will also be charged.

Alimentari & Degusteria closed... for refurbishment

Good news – to paraphrase Mark Twain, the reports of Alimentari & Degusteria's death are greatly exaggerated. It is merely closed for refurbishment. We look foward to them unveiling their new look.

In the meantine, there is plenty more of the Alimentari Empire to explore.

Cages Jing'an reopens from Monday...

Even more good F&B news (which makes a refreshing change to the doom and gloom) – after a pause of 5 months and 7 days, Cages Jing'an is back from this Monday, August 15.

If you can't wait the weekend for your Cages fix, Cages One East is open for business, and serving a killer brunch we'll be letting you know more about very soon.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life'

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:



