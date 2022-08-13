  1. home
  2. Articles

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

By Ned Kelly, August 13, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, August 13.

Of the 1 new local cases reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 3 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That is 3 cases less than the 7 reported yesterday, Friday, August 12.

READ MORE: 7 New COVID Cases, 4 Risk Areas Added

4 punished for spreading virus...

Four people linked to a Xuhui District massage parlor have been punished for causing the spread of COVID-19.

Suffering from flu symptoms, two workers at the parlor – both surnamed Shen – asked their friend, surnamed Chen, to take PCR tests on their behalf on August 9 and 10.

A colleague of theirs at the parlor subsequently tested positive on August 11. The two Shens then tested positive, and were found to have infected their colleague.

Chen will face a 10-day detention for COVID rule violations, while the two Shens face the criminal charge of impeding the prevention of infectious disease.

The director of the massage parlor, surnamed Wang, who reopened without approval from the authorities, will also be charged.

Alimentari & Degusteria closed... for refurbishment

Good news – to paraphrase Mark Twain, the reports of Alimentari & Degusteria's death are greatly exaggerated. It is merely closed for refurbishment. We look foward to them unveiling their new look.

In the meantine, there is plenty more of the Alimentari Empire to explore.

Cages Jing'an reopens from Monday...

Even more good F&B news (which makes a refreshing change to the doom and gloom) – after a pause of 5 months and 7 days, Cages Jing'an is back from this Monday, August 15.

If you can't wait the weekend for your Cages fix, Cages One East is open for business, and serving a killer brunch we'll be letting you know more about very soon.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

7 New COVID Cases, 4 Risk Areas Added

7 New COVID Cases, 4 Risk Areas Added

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Zero COVID Cases for a Week, 3+4 Quarantine for Sanya Returnees

Zero COVID Cases for a Week, 3+4 Quarantine for Sanya Returnees

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Zero New COVID Cases, Flights to UK Set to Resume

Zero New COVID Cases, Flights to UK Set to Resume

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Zero New COVID Cases, No Quarantine from Macau

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

Looks like we could be in for the long haul.

Tibet Goes 920 Days COVID-Free, and Then…

New asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Autonomous Region on August 6.

Zero New COVID Cases, Flight Suspension Rules Updated

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Your weekly round-up of the hottest news in Shenzhen.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

Direct Flights Between UK & China Set to Resume On…

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

13 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

13 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

Artist Small Paul on Recreating Classic Works Under Lockdown

Artist Small Paul on Recreating Classic Works Under Lockdown

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives