Shenzhen News Round-Up: Super Transportation Hub Project

A weekly round-up of all the latest Shenzhen-related news.



Four Line Super Transportation Hub Project



A ‘super transportation hub project’ is underway in Shenzhen.

Gangxia North Hub, located on the east side of Futian District Civic Center, is being transformed into an underground space for metro transfer, distribution and municipal street crossing.

The hub will be used as transfer between line 2, line 10, line 11 and line 14 of Shenzhen’s metro system.

The project has a construction area of almost 225,000 square meters, is reportedly 84% complete and will be finished by the end of the year.

Two Women Arrested for Faking COVID Tests

Two women were arrested for taking a COVID-19 test on behalf of someone else on August 8.

The first woman, known as Peng, used her husband’s name and QR code when taking a test in Dapeng.



Peng later admitted that she was taking the test on behalf of her husband.



At the same time, another woman known as Li was found to also be taking a COVID-19 test on behalf of someone else at the same location.

Both Li and Peng were recognized by pandemic prevention and control workers at the site and reported to the police.

They have been detained for five days.

1 COVID Case in Nanshan

One case of COVID-19 was discovered in Nanshan district on August 11.

The infection, a 46-year-old woman, breaks Shenzhen’s nine consecutive days without a confirmed case.

Macao to Shenzhen Ferry Services Suspended

From August 12, ferry services between Macao and Shenzhen will be suspended in accordance with Macao’s pandemic prevention and control measures.

The announcement comes just four days after the service was resumed.

New Ferry Sightseeing Tour

If the suspension of the Macao-Shenzhen ferry route has got you wondering where you’ll get your ferry fix, despite needing to get out more, you’ll be happy to hear a new ferry sightseeing route has opened.

The Shenzhen Airport Ferry Terminal will open a route along the coast of Bao’an so passengers can enjoy the sights of Qianhai.

The journey takes two hours and runs at 5pm on weekdays and 9.30am and 5pm on weekends.

Those wishing to board can do so at Shenzhen Airport Ferry Terminal.

