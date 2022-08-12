40 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Friday

Live DJ @ El Santo



Get your weekend started at El Santo, where ever Friday a live DJ gets the party going, and Coronas and Margaritas are buy-one-get-one from 5-8pm.



Every Fri, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Something Summer Aperitivo

We love classy things at affordable prices. It's two hours of free flow cocktails and canapes at Something's Summer Aperitvo every Friday from 6pm for just RMB198. That's what we're talking about!

Every Fri, 6-8pm; RMB198. Something, 2/F, 98 Wukang Lu, by Wuyuan Lu 武康路98号2楼，近五原路, 6404 2228 / 187 0191 3685.

La Barra Original

Dance and classic house beats by Kevin and Chewie from 10pm every Friday at La Barra, with buy-one-get-one on Billecart-Salmon Champagne before 11pm.

Every Fri, 10pm-Late; Free. La Barra, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Friday & Saturday

The Pearl Reopening Party



The Pearl is back! It’s been over five months since their last show and they are very excited to entertain you once again. August 11, 12 and 13 they will be throwing reopening parties with the Red Stars band having prepared a 'Best of' night with hits from Queen, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Adele, Avril, AC/DC, and a whole lot more!

Tickets are limited, so get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster above. And COVID rules will be strictly enforced, so please be sure to have your 48hr green code up to date to enter.

Aug 12 & 13, 6pm doors, 9pm band; RMB150. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Frozen in Concert @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

All the classics from the Disney classic Frozen performed by fantasic singers, all accompanied by a live orchestra. English with Chinese subtitles.

Aug 12 & 13, 7.30pm; RMB180-680. Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道.

Saturday

Pupapalooza @ Boom Boom Bagels

Spare Leash and Boom Boom Bagels present Pupapalooza, with RMB40 craft beers by Brew Dog, RMB20 cocktails raising money for Furry Friends, an organization that rescues animals and seeks to find them a forever home.

Aug 13, 8am-11pm; Free. Boom Boom Bagels, 39 Anfu Lu, by Changshu Lu 安福路39号, 近常熟路.

Endless Summer Music Festival @ Ambassy Club Pudong

Endless Summer Music Festival is taking place at Ambassy Club Pudong, a great location for the family oriented events with its vast green area perfect kids’ activities, games and sports. Expect drinks, BBQ, ice cream, a bouncy castle, sports, water activities, a kids’ talent show, a Zumba party, lucky draw, evening light show and disco. Wowee!

Aug 13, 4,30pm; Entrance RMB200/adult, RMB150/kid; Entrance + BBQ RMB369/adult, RMB218/kid; Extra 10% discount for 3 ppl. Address: Ambassy Club Pudong, 588 Hongfeng Lu, by Mingyue Lu 红枫路588号, 近明月路.

San Oaks Whiskey Summer Pop-Up Event @ A Dash

Head to A Dash for an exclusive tasting of Shanghai’s award-winning craft whiskey at their first pop-up event of the year! Guest bartender Logan Brouse of Tacolicious has concocted several new cocktails and mixed drinks for guests to enjoy as you meet the founders of Hai Seas Distillery. Free entry and free drinks and exclusive gifts for the first 50 guests!



Aug 13, 5-8pm; Free. A Dash, Shankang Li, 358 Kangding Lu 康定路358号.

Saturday & Sunday

MYbarre



Every Saturday and Sunday MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend! Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Every Sat & Sun, Sat 10am, Sun 11am; RMB35. Online.

El Santo Brunch



El Santo kicks off brunch every weekend from 11am-3pm with classics and signature dishes including smashed avocado & feta, short ribs & eggs benedict burrito, huevos rancheros and more. Regular free flow is RMB178 (house lager, wine and prosecco), and premium free flow RMB228 (regular free flow options plus margaritas, Aperol spritz, bloody mary, michelada, draft pale ale, IPA and Corona). There also a menu for the kids for RMB55 which includes meal and a soft drink or juice of their choosing.

Every Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm. El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Tomatito Brunch

Brunch on the Tomatito terrace is one of Shanghai's great pleasures. Pick four sexy dishes and dessert for just RMB168, and add two hours free flow of cava, red or white wine for just RMB148 more. Sexy!

Every Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm. Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Cotton's Brunch

Enjoy brunch in the Cotton's gardens and cool off with three hours beer free-flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Every Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm. Cotton's (Xinhua Lu) 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路; Cotton's (Anting Lu) 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Italo Weekend Brunch

Italo Weekend Brunch is back, with an assorted antipasti – made up of the chef's signature starters – and a main going for RMB198. Add another RMB198 for two hours of free flow, with wine, spritz, gin & tonic, negroni and bloody mary all on offer.

Every Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm. Italo Trattoria, 2/F, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号悟锦世纪大厦2楼, 近长乐路.

Free Flow Mezcal, Margaritas & Corona @ Tacos El Paisa

Free flow mezcal, Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa Saturdays and Sundays for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Every Sat & Sun, 1-3pm; RMB158. Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Sunday

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

As well as brunch specials, Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late. D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Call It Amber @ XIME

Call It Amber is an immersive documentary that takes the viewer on a journey back to the origins of amber wine – an ancient style that has suddenly experienced a resurgence in the last decade. XIME are going to pair their screening of the film with six orange wines and seven canapes.



Aug 14, 3-5.30pm; RMB168 XIME, Room 1B, The Center, 989 Changle Lu, by Changshu Lu 长乐路989号世纪商贸广场1楼1-B室, 近常.

Proper Sunday Roast @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Monday

Lobester & Prawn Roll @ Bull & Claw



Lobster & Prawn Rolls are just RMB98 every Monday at The Bull & Claw. Scan the QR to book now.

Every Mon, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

We Love Disney Quiz @ The Camel

The We Love Disney Quiz on Tuesday was so popular it booked out quicker than you can say Donald Duck. So they added a second one on the Monday!

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB20 until 10pm!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. This one is also filling up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Mon Aug 15, 7pm; Free. The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Tuesday

Steak Fries @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is slinging steak fries for just RMB138 every Tuesday. Scan the QR to get yer meat fix.

Every Tue, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Wednesday

Beef Wellington Wednesday @ Bull & Claw



Seems it's all going on at The Bull & Claw, with Beef Wellington Wednesday every hump day and the delicious dish just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl

A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock at The Pearl, with happy hour from 6-8pm and the show starting at 8.30pm.

Aug 17, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo

Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs. This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Thursday

Mojito Night @ El Santo



Unleash your Havana spirit at Mojito Night at El Santo, with free Mojitos from 6-7pm and then buy-one-get-one on into the night.

Every Thu, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Imagine Dragons vs Cold Play @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Aug 18, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door. The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.





Crush Chef's Table



Every Thursday Crush hosts a Chef’s Table. Chef Dylan prepares four dishes inspired from his imagination, which Elliott pairs with unique wines from across the globe. Check out last week's menu above for reference. Head along to share an intimate culinary and wine experience – seating is limited to 10 people though, so be sure to reserve ahead of time.

Every Thu, 7.30pm; RMB888. Crush Wine Bistro, 819 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Changping Lu 陕西北路819号, 近昌平路.

My Boyfriend is Out of Town Ladies Night @ The Fellas

The Fella's Ladies' Nights is back. Put your high heels on, grab your girlfriends and join them for a special night out with sexy beats and delicious eats, all with the spectacular backdrop of the Bund! Even better, it is open bar for all ladies from 9.30pm.

Every Thu, 9.30pm; Free. The Fellas, 7/F, 7 Yan'an Dong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu 延安东路7号7楼, 近中山东一路

Free Pickles @ The Camel x Smokehouse

Thursdays at The Camel x Smokehouse sees RMB25 Carlsberg and house wine from 5-10pm, with free fried pickles at 9pm.

Every Thu, 5-10pm; Free. The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Daily Events



Feng Tang Exhibition

From now to September 10, renowned artist, novelist and calligrapher Feng Tang collaborates with Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai to host his private calligraphy exhibition ‘HAVE THE WILD TEA.’ The exhibition comprises about 30 calligraphy pieces and a calligraphy fan dedicated to the hotel, to be on display throughout the hotel’s lobby bar, creating a unique experience for audiences.

To celebrate this calligraphy exhibition, David Fan, Head Bartender at Mandarin Oriental has crafted two special tea-infused cocktails, named after Feng Tang’s calligraphy works ‘Wild Form’ and ‘Tea Form.’ Guests will be amazed and delighted as they sip on the creative drinks while appreciating the artist’s calligraphy works.

Price: RMB128*

Valid period: Until Sep 10, 10am to 6pm daily

*Inclusive of one entrance ticket and one tea-inspired cocktail (can also choose non-alcoholic drink)

To purchase click here or scan the QR:

Until Sep 10, 10am-6pm; RMB128. Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城路.

OMBRA Summer Tasting Menu



With the summer season upon us, OMBRA welcomes the hot weather with a summer tasting menu. Come and reinvigorate your taste buds and enjoy summer dishes while basking in the breeze in their dining room or on their outdoor terrace.

Daily; RMB888/2 people. OMBRA, Jiashan Market, 550 Shaanxi Nan Lu, Lane 37, Building A 上海市徐汇区陕西南路550弄37号嘉善老市A栋.

Secret of The Sea Afternoon Tea @ Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on The Bund



LA MER’S brand elements and details were taken into deep consideration during the planning and creating this afternoon tea experience. The green palette and wave like pattern is custom made into the glass afternoon tea stand, while fine details of the sea and the elements of LA MER are presented on the sweet and savory pastries.

The afternoon tea experience is elevated with LA MER’s 20 minutes rich hydrating hand treatment with its signature Miracle Broth. The pampering session is good for two persons. Call 6322 9988 or email shawa.fb@waldorfastoria.com to make a reservation.

Mon-Fri, 2-6pm, Sat-Sun, 1.30-6.30pm; RMB1,088* for two on weekdays, RMB1,288* for two for weekends. Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Feeling the heat this summer? Enjoy the good things in life daily at more that reasonable prices from 3-7pm at D.O.C., where The Spritz Social Happy Hour sees Frozen and Classic Spritz, Campari Spritz and Arancini Balls start from just RMB25 from 3-4pm and increasing by 5 RMB every hour until 7pm. That's a whole lotta Spritz. Oh, and there's also house wines and Peroni bottles on Happy Hour too!

Daily, 3-7pm. D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Shanghai Taco Tour



See those restaurants on the flyer above? From now until September 5, they are all offering a taco combo special. In each venue you can claim a taco bingo card that contains 10 slots to fill for each restaurant. When you order the combo, the venue will give you a sticker to put on your bingo card.

The first 40 people that claim all 10 stickers and send a picture of the competed bingo card to the Vitae Spirits WeChat account (QR on the poster above) will win prizes galore! Rather order in? No problem – waimai orders of the combo specials will also receive a sticker.

Until Sep 5; prices vary. See participating venues on the flyer above.

Sunset Crush @ La Barra

Drink, bites and chilled out tropical vibes everyday from 3-8pm at La Barra.

Daily, 3-8pm; Free. La Barra, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Senator Saloon Pop Up @ Sichuan Citizen

Until Senator Saloon is allowed to reopen on Wuyuan Lu (that prohibition theme is a little to literal for liking right now) the team will be taking over the bar at sister restaurant Sichuan Citizen every day from 5pm.

Daily, 5pm-Midnight; Free. Sichuan Citizen, 2/F, 378 Wukang Lu, by Taian Lu 武康路378号2楼，近泰安路.



Free Flow Champagne @ ENTROPY



Remember what we said about loving classy things at affordable prices? It's three hours of free flow Champagne with snacks at ENTROPY Champagne Cafe for just RMB298 on weekdays and RMB338 on weekends. Unbeatable.

Daily, 5-10pm; Mon-Fri RMB298, Sat & Sun RMB338. ENTROPY Champagne Cafe, Shop 213F/G/H, 2nd Floor, Grand Gateway 66, 1 Hongqiao Lu 港汇恒隆广场2楼南北连廊.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai x The Union Trading Company – Bar Collab



Find your way to the Hidden Bar nestled in The Ritz Bar & Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai as they have teamed up with The Union Trading Company, listed 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars. This joint-effort project offers eight newly invented cocktails.

The crew from The Union Trading Company will temporarily move into the Ritz-Carlton Hidden Bar, bringing in their own bartending accessories, glassware, finest ingredients and décor. Tipplers will feel like they are sitting in a more refined version of the original The Union Trading Company.

Daily, 6pm-midnight; from RMB108. The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 地址 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Free Drink with Steak & Happy Hour @ el Bodegon

From Sundays to Thursdays, for any steak ordered at el Bodegon get a free glass of wine, sangria or draught beer. They also have the above happy hour on offer. Please note that, as well as week nights, it is also available Saturday and Sunday from 12-4pm – which has all the makings of a very enjoyable and affordable boozy brunch.

Daily. el Bodegon (Changshu Lu), 4/F, 83 Changshu Lu, by Julu Lu 常熟路83号4楼, 近巨鹿路; el Bodegon (Panyu Lu), 2/F, 326 Panyu Lu, by Fahuazhen Lu 番禺路326号2楼, 近法华镇路.

Wang Lintong – The Visible Thoughts @ Art Labor

Art Labor Gallery presents artist Wang Lintong's long-anticipated debut solo exhibition in Shanghai. Immeasurable shades of white, grey, and black are the first and immediate impression one would have when viewing Wang Lintong's work for the very first time.

His monochrome paintings, primarily the 'white' paintings, with their subtlety of expression and appearance allure the audience to approach and observe from a closer distance. The simplicity of tone strips all unnecessary information from the work, bringing the focus solely onto the imagery, the concept, and the message in each work.

Until Sep 30; Private view by appointment. Art Labor, 101 Haifang Lu, by Changhua Lu 海防路101号, 近昌化路.

