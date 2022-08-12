  1. home
Shanghai's Extreme Heatwave Officially the Hottest on Record

By Ned Kelly, August 12, 2022

The temperature in Shanghai climbed above 40 degrees Celsius yet again yesterday – Thursday, August 11 –triggering a heatwave red alert, and setting a new record for extreme hot days since records began in 1873.

It was the sixth such red alert of the summer – the highest in the city's three-tier heat alert system – surpassing the five 40 plus degrees days recorded 2013.

The city's benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded a high of 40.6 degrees, which also made it 2022's 38th high-temperature day – defined as days when the mercury hits 35 degrees or above.

The hottest day of the summer (so far) came on July 13, when the mercury hit 40.9 degrees Celsius, also marking it as the hottest on record.

READ MORE: Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

And the heatwave is far from over; weather forecasters are predicting highs of more than 40 degrees again over the weekend, and highs of 37 degrees all next week.

READ MORE: Explainer: Sanfu the Hottest Days of the Year

It is a situation being played out across the country; last month saw record temperatures reported by more than 71 national weather stations across China, and was the second-hottest July in the country since 1961.

READ MORE: China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

[Cover image by That's]

