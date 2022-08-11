Enjoy These Amazing Mandarin Oriental X Feng Tang Deals

Feng Tang Exhibition Entrance Ticket
From now to September 10, renowned artist, novelist and calligrapher Feng Tang collaborates with Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai to host his private calligraphy exhibition ‘HAVE THE WILD TEA.’
Home to a vast collection of 4,000 curated art pieces, the Mandarin Oriental makes a perfect venue for the artist’s exclusive exhibition.
Feng Tang’s exhibition comprises about 30 calligraphy pieces and a calligraphy fan dedicated to the hotel, to be on display throughout the hotel’s lobby bar, creating a unique experience for audiences.
Artful installations will be displayed at the extensive outdoor area of the venue, making it a picture-perfect spot for social media postings.
To celebrate this calligraphy exhibition, David Fan, Head Bartender at the Mandarin Oriental, has crafted two special tea-infused cocktails, named after Feng Tang’s calligraphy works ‘Wild Form’ and ‘Tea Form.’
Guests will be amazed and delighted as they sip on the creative drinks while appreciating the artist’s calligraphy works.
Wild Form
Inspired by the vast and wild landscape, which resembles the ever-changing humanity, ‘Wild Form’ combines vodka with traditional Biluochun tea for a transparent green color and a delightfully silky texture.
The gently sweet floral notes of the green tea are enhanced by the addition of elderflower syrup, and the combination yields a mix of fresh, light flavors.
Tea Form
Feng Tang once said, “To know tea is close to Zen.” The Oneness of tea and Zen occupies a dominant position in Zen thought in the tea ceremony, and time can be tasted by drinking fully fermented, brewed tea.
This amber-coloured cocktail is a creative blend of Zhengshan black tea, whiskey, and honey. The refreshing, slightly bitter fragrance will turn into a pleasant herbaceous taste that lingers in the mouth.
Our price: RMB128*
Valid period: Until Sep 10, 10am to 6pm daily
*Inclusive of one entrance ticket and one tea-inspired cocktail (can also choose non-alcoholic drink)
To purchase click here or scan the QR:
Terms & Conditions:
Not refundable
Available Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm
Must call the hotel on +86 (21) 2082 9897 and book your visit 2 days in advance
Feng Tang Afternoon Tea
To celebrate Feng Tang's calligraphy exhibition, the hotel’s talented culinary team has created a series of gourmet delicacies inspired by the calligraphy works.
The artful culinary journey will be continued with a tea-inspired afternoon tea set, created by the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Marx Ma.
Taking inspirations from calligraphy works of Feng Tang, the Afternoon Tea in the Wild induces a sense of peace and calm through carefully curated ingredients. The menu includes the following...
SWEETS
Green Tea Raspberry Gâteaux
Royal Darjeeling Financier
Earl Grey Caramel Chocolate Tartlet
Oolong Tea Pear Crème Verrine
Lemon Tea Cheesecake
SAVORIES
Longjing Tea Poached Salmon Mousse, Salmon Seeds, Rye Bread, Cream Cheese
Braised Beef, Edamame Beans, Oolong Tea Jelly
Earl Grey Tea Flavored Dried Tofu, Lotus Sprout
Crab Meat, Lemon Sauce, Jasmine Tea Jelly
SCONES
Green Tea Chocolate Scones
Raspberry Jam, Earl Grey Tea Chocolate Crème, Mascarpone Cream
Our price: RMB688
Market price: RMB 791.2
Valid period: Sep 1-Oct 7, 2-5pm daily
To purchase click here or scan the QR:
Terms & Conditions:
Not refundable
Must call the hotel on +86 (21) 2082 9928 and book 1 day in advance
Not applicable for group buy of more than 10 people
Calligraphy Delight Room Package
Book the hotel’s 「Calligraphy Delight」room package and stay with Mandarin Oriental between now and September 9 to enjoy a city staycation at the hotel’s signature Mandarin River View Room.
Special Calligraphy Delight amenity will be arranged upon arrival as a warm welcome. A set dinner for two at Zest is also included in this package.
The 「Calligraphy Delight」room package includes the following:
One night stay at Mandarin River View with breakfast for two
Calligraphy Delight welcome amenity upon arrival
Set dinner for two at Zest
Two entrance tickets to the exhibition
Two tea-inspired cocktails
Our price: RMB1,999
Market price: RMB3,017
Valid: Until Sep 9
To purchase click here or scan the QR:
Terms & Conditions:
Not refundable
Must call the hotel on +86 (21) 2082 9908 and book your stay 2 days in advance
[Cover image courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai]
