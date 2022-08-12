2 New COVID Cases, 4 Risk Areas Added

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Friday, August 12.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 0 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.



Of the 1 new local asymptomatic case reported, 0 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

The 1 new local case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:

1 in Minhang District

The 1 new asymptomatic case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:

1 in Xuhui District

The cases come after after a seven day run with a clean bill of health.

4 risk areas added...

Three areas have been declared high-risk, two in Xuhui and one in Minhang, while Minhang has also added a medium-risk area.



2 cases not related to Sanya...

The two new Shanghai cases are not related to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Hainan Province, the Shanghai Health Commission has announced.

All returness from the island are currently required to undergo a three-day central quarantine followed by a four-day home quarantine.

They are transported from the airport to the centralized quarantine under closed-loop management, and also need to do a PCR tests on the second and fourth day of the home quarantine.

So far, five flights from Hainan have landed in the city, bringing in 845 passengers.

Alimentari & Degusteria closes...

Alimentari & Degusteria – that's the one on Wuding Lu – has closed. The rest of the vast Alimentari empire appears intact, as far as we can make out.

The closure follows on from last week's news that beloved funk and soul supper club SHAKE was no more (a combo of COVID-19, economic conditions, and the climate for live musicians), Beef & Liberty in K.Wah Centre has shuttered (decided not to renew their lease given current conditions) and Bar Rouge has mothballed... for now (hoping brighter times will return).

And then there is the long and depressing list of closures from last month...

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

