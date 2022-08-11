8 Minors Detained for Beating and Burying Man Alive

Eight minors have been detained by police in Gansu province, northwest China after a man was beaten close to death and then buried alive, according to a statement released on Tuesday, August 9.

The vicious assault was filmed by a girl and went viral on Chinese social media on Monday, August 8.



In the video, several people can be seen stomping on a half-naked man who lies motionless on the floor.



The victim – a 21-year-old man known only as Mao – was savagely attacked by a group of violent teens until he went into a coma.



While he was comatose, the gang – six of whom are said to be “street gangsters” – as reported by Sixth Tone, buried the man on a hillside.

On August 9, the public security bureau in Yongchang county, Gansu province, issued a notice stating that at 12.12pm on July 30, Mao’s mother reported that her son had been missing since 1pm the previous day.

At 1am on the morning of August 1, police found Mao’s lifeless body in a shallow grave on the side of a hill and immediately launched a homicide investigation.

An investigation into the case is currently underway.

On the same day, a 14-year-old boy known as Guo and seven others were arrested.



According to reports, Mao had recently been introduced to Guo’s girlfriend and was “following” her.

Guo then allegedly asked the other seven suspects to help him attack Mao.

According to article 232 of the Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China, “Whoever intentionally commits homicide shall be sentenced to death, life imprisonment or fixed-term imprisonment of no less than 10 years.”

However, in China minors cannot be sentenced to death, only to life imprisonment.

The Chinese law around the age at which a minor can be criminally punished was lowered from 14 to 12 in 2020.

[Cover image via Pexels]

