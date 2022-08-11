  1. home
  2. Articles

8 Minors Detained for Beating and Burying Man Alive

By Lars James Hamer, August 11, 2022

0 0

Eight minors have been detained by police in Gansu province, northwest China after a man was beaten close to death and then buried alive, according to a statement released on Tuesday, August 9. 

The vicious assault was filmed by a girl and went viral on Chinese social media on Monday, August 8. 

In the video, several people can be seen stomping on a half-naked man who lies motionless on the floor. 

The victim – a 21-year-old man known only as Mao – was savagely attacked by a group of violent teens until he went into a coma. 

While he was comatose, the gang – six of whom are said to be “street gangsters” – as reported by Sixth Tone, buried the man on a hillside. 

On August 9, the public security bureau in Yongchang county, Gansu province, issued a notice stating that at 12.12pm on July 30, Mao’s mother reported that her son had been missing since 1pm the previous day. 

At 1am on the morning of August 1, police found Mao’s lifeless body in a shallow grave on the side of a hill and immediately launched a homicide investigation. 

An investigation into the case is currently underway.

On the same day, a 14-year-old boy known as Guo and seven others were arrested. 

According to reports, Mao had recently been introduced to Guo’s girlfriend and was “following” her. 

Guo then allegedly asked the other seven suspects to help him attack Mao.

According to article 232 of the Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China, “Whoever intentionally commits homicide shall be sentenced to death, life imprisonment or fixed-term imprisonment of no less than 10 years.” 

However, in China minors cannot be sentenced to death, only to life imprisonment. 

The Chinese law around the age at which a minor can be criminally punished was lowered from 14 to 12 in 2020. 

[Cover image via Pexels]

Murder Gansu

more news

Man Executed for Livestream Murder of Celebrity Wife

Man Executed for Livestream Murder of Celebrity Wife

A man has been executed for murdering his wife live on the internet.

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

Three men have been sentenced to death in what has been called China's trial of the century.

This Week in History: Pamela Werner Murdered in Old Peking

This Week in History: Pamela Werner Murdered in Old Peking

An undercover sex cult, heroin addicts and disappearing brothels; the truth behind the crime can now be told.

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Statistics released in 2010 show at least 273,400 were killed by the earthquake in Gansu, with Haiyuan losing 73,604 people, nearly half of the county’s entire population.

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

The sandstorm reached a height of 100 meters, leaving much of Dunhuang covered in dust.

Humble Shepherd Saves 6 Lives at Gansu Ultramarathon

An inspiring story emerged on Monday of a local man who rescued six freezing cross-country runners.

21 Dead in West China Ultra-Marathon Following Extreme Weather

The race in Gansu province also saw eight people hospitalized.

2 Children Dead Following Kindergarten Knife Attack in Guangxi

A man attacked children and teachers at a kindergarten in South China's Guangxi province on Wednesday afternoon.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

Horoscopes: August 2022

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

For Love Not Money: The Best Guitarist You've Never Heard Of

For Love Not Money: The Best Guitarist You've Never Heard Of

8 Minors Detained for Beating and Burying Man Alive

8 Minors Detained for Beating and Burying Man Alive

*Some* Hainan Tourists Allowed to Leave the Island

*Some* Hainan Tourists Allowed to Leave the Island

Zero COVID Cases for a Week, 3+4 Quarantine for Sanya Returnees

Zero COVID Cases for a Week, 3+4 Quarantine for Sanya Returnees

Zero New COVID Cases, Flights to UK Set to Resume

Zero New COVID Cases, Flights to UK Set to Resume

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives