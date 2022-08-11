Zero COVID Cases for a Week, 3+4 Quarantine for Sanya Returnees

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, August 11.

That makes zero cases reported for the seventh day in a row, That's right, a full week – woo hoo!

*Some* Hainan tourists allowed to leave...

Tourists in Hainan who are located in districts, counties or cities with no COVID-19 cases, or whose travel groups or hotels had no cases in the past seven days, are allowed to leave the island, the provincial government has announced.

Those leaving require two negative PCR test results within 48 hours, with one test each day, and should not have suspicious symptoms such as fever, cough, anosmia or sore muscles in the past three days.

Departing tourists are being transported to airports under closed-loop management, with charter flights to Shanghai being arranged.

Meanwhile, those located in medium- and high-risk areas will only be able to leave after the areas are downgraded to low-risk. In other words, a whole load of people are still stuck on the island.

3+4 Quarantine for Sanya returnees...

Those who do manage to escape Hainan's COVID clutches and return to Shanghai will face a three-day central quarantine followed by a four-day home quarantine.

They will be transported from the airport to the centralized quarantine under closed-loop management, and will also need to do a PCR tests on the second and fourth day of the home quarantine.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

