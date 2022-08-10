Direct Flights Between UK & China Set to Resume On…

  1. home
By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 10, 2022

Direct flights between UK and China are set to resume following negotiations between the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) reports that flights to London Heathrow from Beijing will begin on August 11. Meanwhile, flights to London Heathrow from Shanghai will start on August 13.

The flights are to be operated by Chinese airlines, with various other routes “being considered,” according to CBBC.

Direct flights between UK and China were suspended during the first outbreak of COVID-19 in China, and suspended once again in December 2020 following the discovery of the B117 variant of COVID-19 in the UK, reports Reuters.

China is sticking with its ‘zero-COVID’ policy at home. However, there have been recent signs that the country will open up to more foreign travel.

Quarantine time for overseas arrivals was recently slashed to just seven days of centralized quarantine and three days of ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy).

Pre-departure testing requirements for those entering China from abroad have been relaxed.

And the CAAC has also updated the rules for flight suspension, with the goal of “promoting cross-border exchanges and cooperation,” whilst also adhering to necessary COVID prevention measures.

