  1. home
  2. Articles

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

By Ned Kelly, August 10, 2022

0 0

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has closed all but two of its restaurants on the Chinese mainland.

Four stores in Shanghai, as well as two in Hanghzou, Zhejiang province, and one in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, have all ceased operation.

"We were not informed whether the stores will be closed permanently or opened later," a customer service staffer told Global Times, "We haven't received any specific notice nor the reason for the closure."

The two remaining Popeyes restaraunts are both in Shanghai; the flagship store on Huaihai Lu and a second at Shinmay Union Square in Pudong. It is unclear whether they will remain in operation going forward.

Founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Popeyes is “the second-largest quick-service (read: fast food) chicken restaurant group, measured by number of units, after KFC.”

The chain first opened its flagship store on Huaihai Lu in May 2020, hot on the heels of a person being stabbed to death over a Popeyes chicken sandwich in the US.

READ MORE: Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

The store was noted for drawing crowds at all hours of the day – with people queuing from 4am on the opening day – leading to long lines spilling out onto Huaihai Lu.

Operated by PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc – who also own Burger King and Tim Hortons – the company had set an ambitious target of opening 1,500 Popeyes on the Chinese mainland within 10 years.

Popeyes' China dreams now look to be over, however, and we can only ascribe it to one thing – not enough spinach on the menu...

[Cover image by That's]

more news

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

A scam notice said the company's training centers for kids and teens would close and that parents could claim refunds.

Restaurants, Entertainment Shut in Haikou as Omicron Hits

Restaurants, Entertainment Shut in Haikou as Omicron Hits

7 Days of control measures implemented in Haikou

Restrictions in Futian District & Some Public Places Close

Restrictions in Futian District & Some Public Places Close

A series of cases has led to the closure of various venues around the city.

Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

Diners must have a 72-hour negative nucleic acid test report, scan the venue code, wear a mask and do a temperature check.

Close Contact Central Quarantine Period Halved to 1 Week

The latest policies will see close contacts centrally quarantined for a week, followed by a week of home quarantine.

Airbnb to Close Business in China

All 150,000 Chinese mainland listings will be taken down by this summer.

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing has recorded 979 total cases of COVID-19 in the latest outbreak.

Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

A forecast of heavy rain in Guangzhou over the next few days, despite the downpours being relatively mild, has forced the local government to suspend classes in schools and training centers.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

Horoscopes: August 2022

Suspect in Kindergarten Stabbing Spree Arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Direct Flights Between UK & China Set to Resume On…

Direct Flights Between UK & China Set to Resume On…

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

17 Awesome Things To Do In Shenzhen

17 Awesome Things To Do In Shenzhen

14 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

14 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Police Raid Guangzhou Nightclub in Search For Drugs

Police Raid Guangzhou Nightclub in Search For Drugs

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives