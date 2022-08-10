Zero New COVID Cases, Flights to UK Set to Resume

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, August 10.

That makes zero cases reported for the sixth day in a row, and the ninth time in 10 days.

UK Flights to Resume...

Direct flights between UK and China are set to resume following negotiations between the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Flights to London Heathrow from Shanghai will begin on August 13, with flights to London Heathrow from Beijing starting two days earlier on August 11.

The flights are to be operated by Chinese airlines, with various other routes “being considered,” according to the China-Britain Business Council.

Direct flights between UK and China were suspended during the first outbreak of COVID-19 in China, and suspended once again in December 2020 following the discovery of the B117 variant of COVID-19 in the UK.

Popeyes close all but 2 restaurants...

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has closed all but two of its restaurants on the Chinese mainland.

Four stores in Shanghai, as well as two in Hanghzou, Zhejiang province, and one in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, have all ceased operation.

"We were not informed whether the stores will be closed permanently or opened later," a customer service staffer told Global Times, "We haven't received any specific notice nor the reason for the closure."

The two remaining Popeyes restaraunts are both in Shanghai; the flagship store on Huaihai Lu and a second at Shinmay Union Square in Pudong. It is unclear whether they will remain in operation going forward.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]