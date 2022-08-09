  1. home
17 Awesome Things To Do In Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, August 9, 2022

Aug 10: Sun Set Aperitivo

WechatIMG9157ca3dd9b6ccb95c1d3808f636e5c1.jpg

Azzurro's buffet dinner will from 7-9pm. Tickets are limited to 100 for just RMB128 and include free flow wine and beer.

The after party starts at 10pm and has free flow drinks!

See a listing for Azzurro

Aug 10: Wednesday Night Techo Is Red

WechatIMGc389d046e410ad36ba64d8978c2c2ff5-1.jpeg

Enjoy Wednesday night at Shark Group!

Parties, friends and food!

Shark Group, 1F, Shopping Park, Futian District

Aug 10: OIL Night Night Digicore Party

640.jpeg

In the concrete jungle of Shenzhen, young pioneers exposed to various underground cultures are naturally the most powerful main force of this kind of internet music. 

Tonight, let this music born on the Internet bloom brightly on the stage, bring the purest Hyperpop music party to Shenzhen, and bring a new auditory feast to Shenzhen.

For tickets, scan the QR code below.

640.png

See a listing for OIL

Aug 11: OIL Back to School Jam

640-1.jpeg

The birth, development and carriers of HipHop culture originated from a party named "Back To School Jam," on August 11th, 1973. 

This party was the first of its kind and now its coming to China.

For tickets, scan the QR code below.

640.png

See a listing for OIL

Aug 12: OIL Gentle Electric Field

640-2.jpeg

Gentle Electric Field is a club event series started by Chengdu electronic live duo Fake Gentle.

For tickets, scan the QR code below.

640.png

See a listing for OIL

Aug 12: Ritz Carlton Summer Latin Jazz Night

WechatIMG6c8abd677aaf1c35ef45e40803194139.jpeg

Get ready for Latin Jazz night at Curv on August 12! 

Starting from RMB248 get three Latin cocktails from Usein!

Free entrance!

Dress up in your best tropical fancy dress or shirt and bring your energy to dance and enjoy.

See a listing for Ritz-Carlton

Aug 12: Made in Revo One Year Anniversary

WechatIMG68dbc0cf534df0d22bf8f2113a57b597.jpg

Made in Revo one year anniversary!

This Friday, magic, dance,  guest DJs, guest bartenders and performances. The fun never stops. Book your tables in advance. 

Elegant, chic, extravagant!

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail

Aug 13: OIL Turmoil Dolce Vita

640.jpg

The city's highest-risk party, TURMOIL, gathers again at No.8 Tairan Road as the sun fades away. Published on Do Hits and Zoom Lens and reviewed by Vice as "Nu-Metal Nightmare Fuel", Alex Wang presents his new audio-visual party debut for 2022. 

For tickets, scan the QR code below.

640.png

See a listing for OIL

Aug 13: Paint and Sip

WechatIMGc073dd636c5329bca3f0c1c8c0904bd6.jpg

This time Paint and Sip are exploring botanical themes at LightHouse91!

LightHouse91 brings outdoor elements into the interior, blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor, and advocates a slow lifestyle in a fast rhythm. 

You will have chance to be on a testing for Song For Lucky hand series of wine.

RMB269

LightHouse 91, Chongcheng Tower, Shekou Industry Seven Road, Nanshan District

WechatIMG4e09dc572cd81893952d84853cda00f6.jpg

Aug 13: Stand-up Comedy Spotlight

WechatIMG24539721d7f4a35b870c65195b477930.jpeg

TakeOut Comedy has a very special guest comedian in town next weekend! Winner of the 2019 Bangkok International Comedy Competition, Eric Alexander, live in Shenzhen on Saturday August 13th! Grab your tickets today!

See a listing for Salt & Talk

Aug 13: Pandora Pool Party

WechatIMGa5a5b31a256b9ffebd22a8fa5eec69c1.jpg

Pool Party in Huizhou!

Including pool access and one beer or cocktail.

2-8pm

Huizhou Park Lane, Silver Beach

Aug 13: Heipaijiao Coastline Hike in Huizhou

640-3.jpeg

Route outline: leisurely level, suitable for newbies, less difficult than Dongxichong coastline hike, the length is about 12km and will take about six hours. Most of the trail is on the beach, and there is about 1km of mountain path in the middle. 

7.30am-8pm, RMB158

Please add the WeChat account below to sign up, and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.



640-4.jpeg

For more information, scan the QR code.

640-5.jpeg

Aug 14: OIL Southern Connection

640.jpg

Warm-up music all night long!

For tickets, scan the QR code below.

640-1.png

See a listing for OIL

Aug 14: FTA City Chill Sunset

WechatIMG73fba4f99e05ee86b4e989d58cdbc7fa.jpg

FTA Sunet Party, free entry!

Three DJs playing house and techno!

Beer Pong and Slide Drink!

4-10pm

See a listing for Baia Burger Concept

Every Thursday: Stand-up Comedy Open Mic

WechatIMG3fe8aea099fcef1ee8168cb8eac9b8ed.jpeg

Open mic comedy is back at Mambo starting this Thursday at 9pm courtesy of Big Bear Comedy. Go on stage and test your comedic prowess with a five minute set, or watch as new and experienced comics work out their material live on stage. 

And just like every Big Bear event, there's something in it for everone, including free drinks for comedians, discounted drink cards for audience members, and more. So get out to Mambo on Thursday and help make Shenzhen comedy great again! 

See a listing for Mambo

Every Friday-Sunday: Indian Spice Happy Hour

WechatIMGb5a4b25fe2b513074cf121e01bf52950.jpeg

Buy one get one free at happy hour!

5-8pm

See a listing for Indian Spice Restaurant

