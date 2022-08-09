14 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Aug 10: The Godfather Movie Night



Enjoy the classical film The Godfather for free at TR=Film Nights

Free entrance!

There will even be a small quiz before the screening to introduce the legacy of the Family Coppola!

See a listing for Triple Rooster

Jul 30-Sep 18: At The Very Beginning

This exhibition brings together 20 groups of public art installations. The creators are mainly young artists who graduated from art colleges and a group of young people with special needs who love art.

At the beginning of their youth, they use different ways of artistic creation to understand and express this diverse world, a multidimensional life.

Venue: Jam Space, GZ Land Plaza

Jul 31-Aug 30: Entire Ciel Et Terre

The theme art exhibition combines abstract and figurative expressionist style works, which perfectly fits the artistic presentation between heaven and earth.

See a listing for Chase Space



Aug 1-Aug 30: The Realm of Nature



Visit The Realm of Nature Exhibition!

Ye Huiling's solo exhibition of works on paper.

See a listing for D Lab

Aug 13: SYGH Livehouse to Set the Darkness Echoing



Poem Marketing in SYGH Livehouse!

To set the Darkness echoing!



8pm

See a listing for SYGH Livehouse

Aug 13: Xiantaigang Coastline Hike in Huizhou

Xiantai Port coastline is located in Huidong County, Huizhou. The hiking route is about 8.5km, along the way there are three beaches, one of which is 2km long.

7.30am-8.30pm, RMB188

Please add the WeChat account below to sign up, and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

For more information, scan the QR code.

Aug 14: Cycling Trip in Huizhou

Honghua Lake is located in the northwest of Honghua Mountain, the highest peak of the mountains.

The total length of Honghua Lake Greenway is 18 kilometers.

8am-7pm, RMB188

Please add the WeChat account below to sign up, and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

For more information, scan the QR code.

Aug 14: Bamboo Forest Hike in Guangzhou

Route overview: This hiking route is 12.6 kilometers long and the highest altitude is 580 meters. It is suitable for people of all ages.

7.30am-8pm, RMB218

Please add the WeChat account below to sign up, and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

For more information, scan the QR code.

Aug 14: DaySip Second Anniversary

Celebrate DaySip's second anniversary on Aug 14, 2-7pm.

See a listing for DaySip



Before Sep 25: “GZ in Expats’ Eyes” Short Video Competition

“Guangzhou in Expats’ Eyes” Short Video Competition, organized by Foreign Affairs Office of Guangzhou Municipal Government, is calling for entries from expats in Guangzhou.

Film scenery, food, culture, arts and colorful life in Guangzhou from your perspectives and submit your videos to us!

A cash prize of up to RMB3,000 or a sightseeing ticket to the 450-meters-high rooftop of Canton Tower is just around the corner!

Every Monday-Friday: Social & Co Happy Hour



Treat yourselves to a drink at Social & Co's happy hour!

Monday-Friday, 4-7pm

RMB22 Asahi

See a listing for Social & Co

Everyday: GOAT Happy Hour



Enjoy the daily happy hour at GOAT!

Everyday 4-8pm

See a listing for GOAT



Everyday: Morgan's Happy Hour



Enjoy the happy hour at Morgan's seven days a week!

4-7.30 pm

See a listing for Morgan's

Everyday: Hooley's Happy Hour



Grab a drink at Hooley's happy hour!

4-8pm

See a listing for Hooley's