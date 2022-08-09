  1. home
  2. Articles

14 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, August 9, 2022

0 0

Aug 10: The Godfather Movie Night

WechatIMG39345b3770070b94bd48d1a3e324bf7c.jpg

Enjoy the classical film The Godfather for free at TR=Film Nights

Free entrance!

There will even be a small quiz before the screening to introduce the legacy of the Family Coppola! 

2022-08-09-20.21.14.jpg

See a listing for Triple Rooster

Jul 30-Sep 18: At The Very Beginning

WechatIMG01ed754d236a7b35e0308aafce7614ef.jpeg

This exhibition brings together 20 groups of public art installations. The creators are mainly young artists who graduated from art colleges and a group of young people with special needs who love art. 

At the beginning of their youth, they use different ways of artistic creation to understand and express this diverse world, a multidimensional life.

Venue: Jam Space, GZ Land Plaza

Jul 31-Aug 30: Entire Ciel Et Terre

WechatIMG15170cbcfbae488975c77c7a147dea19.jpeg

The theme art exhibition combines abstract and figurative expressionist style works, which perfectly fits the artistic presentation between heaven and earth.

See a listing for Chase Space

Aug 1-Aug 30: The Realm of Nature

WechatIMG08e21f59731052cef171f072ea426191.jpeg

Visit The Realm of Nature Exhibition!

Ye Huiling's solo exhibition of works on paper.

See a listing for D Lab

Aug 13: SYGH Livehouse to Set the Darkness Echoing

WechatIMG7c618c3c9af7ff7469fadc62c2cf11fe.jpg

Poem Marketing in SYGH Livehouse!

To set the Darkness echoing!

8pm

See a listing for SYGH Livehouse

Aug 13: Xiantaigang Coastline Hike in Huizhou

640.jpeg

Xiantai Port coastline is located in Huidong County, Huizhou. The hiking route is about 8.5km, along the way there are three beaches, one of which is 2km long.

7.30am-8.30pm, RMB188

Please add the WeChat account below to sign up, and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

640-1.jpeg

For more information, scan the QR code.

640-2.jpeg

Aug 14: Cycling Trip in Huizhou

640-3.jpeg

Honghua Lake is located in the northwest of Honghua Mountain, the highest peak of the mountains.

The total length of Honghua Lake Greenway is 18 kilometers. 

8am-7pm, RMB188

Please add the WeChat account below to sign up, and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

640-1.jpeg

For more information, scan the QR code.

640-2.jpeg

Aug 14: Bamboo Forest Hike in Guangzhou

640-6.jpeg

Route overview: This hiking route is 12.6 kilometers long and the highest altitude is 580 meters. It is suitable for people of all ages.

7.30am-8pm, RMB218

Please add the WeChat account below to sign up, and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

640-4.jpeg

For more information, scan the QR code.

640-5.jpeg

Aug 14: DaySip Second Anniversary

WechatIMGeaa3bb5984a43889bf32563ef49ac2de.jpeg

Celebrate DaySip's second anniversary on Aug 14, 2-7pm.

See a listing for DaySip

Before Sep 25: “GZ in Expats’ Eyes” Short Video Competition

WechatIMGdaffe73a699d2289f0ea46e497ccaf39.jpeg

“Guangzhou in Expats’ Eyes” Short Video Competition, organized by Foreign Affairs Office of Guangzhou Municipal Government, is calling for entries from expats in Guangzhou. 

Film scenery, food, culture, arts and colorful life in Guangzhou from your perspectives and submit your videos to us! 

A cash prize of up to RMB3,000 or a sightseeing ticket to the 450-meters-high rooftop of Canton Tower is just around the corner!

Every Monday-Friday: Social & Co Happy Hour

WechatIMG54811ee9b1eabb852a70d692d7c91280.jpeg

Treat yourselves to a drink at Social & Co's happy hour!

Monday-Friday, 4-7pm

RMB22 Asahi

See a listing for Social & Co

Everyday: GOAT Happy Hour

WechatIMG3db0b124bb90fa0f825109b9f094b429.jpg

Enjoy the daily happy hour at GOAT!

Everyday 4-8pm

See a listing for GOAT

Everyday: Morgan's Happy Hour 

WechatIMGcffa0fd0f597b352e85dd54385965307.jpeg

Enjoy the happy hour at Morgan's seven days a week!

4-7.30 pm

See a listing for Morgan's

Everyday: Hooley's Happy Hour

WechatIMG18d3b3394c6ea17730171096b313b9ed.jpg

Grab a drink at Hooley's happy hour!

4-8pm

See a listing for Hooley's

Guangzhou things to do Events

more news

17 Awesome Things To Do In Shenzhen

17 Awesome Things To Do In Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

An update on the latest news in Guangzhou's food and beverage industry.

23 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

23 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

Some of the best things to do in Guangzhou with your loved one for Chinese Valentines Day.

20 Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Exhibitions, parties and Chinese Valentines Day!

Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen this week.

Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some great things to do in Guangzhou.

8 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

7 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some great things to do in Guangzhou.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

Horoscopes: August 2022

Suspect in Kindergarten Stabbing Spree Arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Direct Flights Between UK & China Set to Resume On…

Direct Flights Between UK & China Set to Resume On…

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

17 Awesome Things To Do In Shenzhen

17 Awesome Things To Do In Shenzhen

14 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

14 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Police Raid Guangzhou Nightclub in Search For Drugs

Police Raid Guangzhou Nightclub in Search For Drugs

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives