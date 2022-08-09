  1. home
Typhoon Mulan Heading for Guangdong and Hainan

By Lars James Hamer, August 9, 2022

Typhoon Mulan is set to hit western Guangdong, Hainan Island and Hong Kong, with the latter already suspending kindergarten classes from 1pm, according to South China Morning Post

The wet and windy weather is said to begin strengthening today (Tuesday, August 9) before Typhoon Mulan hits the island of Hainan and western Guangdong province tomorrow.  

Several districts in Guangzhou and Shenzhen have issued a white warning for typhoons.

A white warning does not affect day-to-day living but is used to advise people to be on the lookout for typhoon-related news and updates.

Hong Kong has issued a No.3 warning for typhoons and a No.1 warning for wind (the highest in their weather warning system).

The typhoon warning was issued after a tropical depression formed in the South China Sea, circa 600 kilometers south-southwest of Hong Kong.

The tropical depression is estimated to move at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour towards western Guangdong and Hainan. 

Although the typhoon will not directly hit Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the wet and windy weather stemming from it is set to continue until Thursday.

However, the direction of a typhoon can change suddenly; to keep track of Typhoon Mulan, check out the link below. 

READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

Weather reports are stating that over the next two weeks, both Guangzhou and Shenzhen will be hit by frequent thunderstorms. 

Before the typhoon warning was issued, we reported yesterday that Shenzhen and other cities in Guangdong were set for three consecutive days of wet weather, with each rainy day being heavier than the last. 

READ MORE: Get Ready for 3 Days of Heavy Rain in Shenzhen

The recent spell of rainy weather is due to most cities in Guangdong being under the control of a subtropical high, bringing hot weather and thunderstorms. 


[Cover Image via Flickr]

