CHRISTOFLE Plaza 66 Flagship Back With a New Look!

French luxury silversmith CHRISTOFLE has reopened its flagship store in Plaza 66, the renowned destination for luxury brands in Shanghai.

True to its French DNA, the new look adopts the concept of a 19th-century Parisian apartment with a modern touch, with an elegant palette that creates a Paris-chic style.

The store features the complete range of products of the brand, including luxury silverware, cutlery, barware, jewelry and other home accessories.

The brand hopes to take this opportunity to further introduce its time-honored tradition and quality products to Chinese clientele.





