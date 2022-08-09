Niccolo Suzhou Presents 'Amor Mio Forever Love' Wedding Show

On July 30, the skyline hotel Niccolo Suzhou presented a wedding show with the theme of ‘Amo Mio Forever Love.’ Niccolo Suzhou took the opportunity to showcase its signature event spaces, professional wedding services and elaborate offerings with a fashion wedding gown show and an immersive stylish photo booth.



In collaboration with InHeart Wedding Company, LEO BRIDIAL Wedding Dress Company, ABU MAKEUP Studio, CANGVERSION Photo Studio, Super 3 Group videography, Presenter Studio Maojing, I Do Jewellery and Rolls Royce Suzhou, Niccolo Suzhou brought the dreamy wedding atmosphere to its guests via well-arranged fashionable activities.



The show was dominated by bold black, white and red colors to depict love and romance, while at the same time aligning simplicity with modern expressions. The main stage set-up had an eye-catching red heart-shaped centerpiece with the hotel’s signature N logo, as well as black and white checkerboard flooring.

The sign-in area was also designed to create a photogenic moment for guests with its stylish photo booth displaying different heart, circle and square shapes, implying the different expressions of love.

Guests were also able to step into the Rose Land Hotel, which was delicately created in the Conservatory on L116. The hotel was an ideal place for couples or fashionistas to revel in. Besides the contemporary chic design and scenes, guests were also treated to rose-themed desserts prepared by the hotel’s reputable pastry team.

The opening of the wedding show started at 2.20pm, and around 80 guests attended the elaborate event.

During the opening speech, Niccolo Suzhou’s General Manager Robert Cousins expressed his sincere appreciation to all the guests and media friends attending this beautiful event.

It took the collaborative efforts of all the brands and teams working together to make this fashion wedding show happen.

“Niccolo Suzhou is situated atop the Suzhou IFS skyscraper. Named as the ‘Beacon of The Future,’ our hotel showcases excellent experiences and services indicative of a landmark hotel,” said General Manager Robert Cousins.

“Overlooking the incredible Jinji Lake and the Suzhou City skyline, Niccolo Suzhou offers breathtaking views and its venues highlight the exclusivity and exquisiteness desired by our distinguished guests for special events or ceremonies.”



The first round of the wedding gown fashion show was initiated after the speech. Eight fabulous wedding dresses were presented to the crowd by eight charming models from the creative designer brand LEO Bridal.

The second runway show presented the new series of light fishtail wedding gowns. It was followed by an exciting lucky draw.

After the event, the final surprise lucky draw awards, a gold ring and an I Do Mini necklace sponsored by the renowned wedding ring brand I Do Jewellery, were presented to the lucky winners.

The show closed off with a grand finale of the luxurious formal dresses modeled nicely on the show stage in front of the dreamlike backdrop, creating a profound and lasting visual enjoyment.



Niccolo is Suzhou's epicenter for business events and celebrations. The six event spaces at Niccolo Suzhou, located on level 115 and 116, are the perfect venues for various occasions, and great places where guests can enjoy a panoramic view of the Suzhou City skyline.

Perched above the clouds, the one-and-only jewel box encased Conservatory Room is a breathtaking venue, highlighting the exclusivity and privacy desired by our guests for special events, fashion shows or wedding ceremonies.

The glittering 340-square-meter Niccolo Room can tailor its space and services to suit a variety of social and business events.

The 142-square-meter Roma and 190-square-meter Milano function venues can be divided into two separate meeting rooms that offer a choice of flexible spaces, suitable for standalone meetings or events, while the 45-square-meter Venice function venue is ideal for exclusive VIP gatherings.

In addition, a VIP lounge is also located on L116 for conference organizers and guests to relax and enjoy some leisure time during their meeting-packed day.

With its experienced team and creative planners, Niccolo Suzhou offers customized wedding packages to suit the unique themes and needs of newlyweds. Wedding offering prices start from CNY8,888 per table.

The professional catering and culinary team at Niccolo Suzhou will continue to create unforgettable memories and provide guests with luxurious experiences that will exceed expectations during their wedding or other celebratory occasions.

For more information about Niccolo Suzhou, please visit Niccolo Suzhou’s official WeChat Mall and website, or call them on +86 512 6068 8888.



Niccolo Suzhou - Niccolo Room

Partners And Sponsors

InHeart Wedding Company, LEO BRIDIAL Wedding Dress Company, ABU MAKEUP Studio, CANGVERSION Photo Studio, Super 3 Group videography, Presenter Studio Maojing, I Do Jewellery and Rolls Royce Suzhou.

About Niccolo Suzhou

NEW ENCOUNTERS. TIMELESS PLEASURES.

Niccolo Suzhou features 233 spacious, chic and elegant guestrooms, including 20 suites. Sky-high destination dining offers include Niccolo Kitchen, The Tea Lounge and BAR 115. The event spaces on the 116th floor are the perfect venues for various occasions, while the ultimate sanctuary of well-being and fitness on the 117th floor delivers an exquisite experience for the senses. For more information, visit niccolohotels.com.

