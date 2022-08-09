  1. home
Zero New COVID Cases, No Quarantine from Macau

By Ned Kelly, August 9, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, August 9.

That makes zero cases reported for the fifth day in a row, and the eighth time in nine days.

No quarantine from Macau...

People arriving in Shanghai from or via Macau will no longer need to undergo quarantine.

They simply need to report to their neighborhood committee, company or hotel within 12 hours of arriving, and then have two PCR tests within three days of arrival.

Oh, and stay away from large groups for a week. Fair enough.

Hong Kong quarantine cut to 3 days...

Starting from this Friday, August 12, Hong Kong will shorten its hotel quarantine period for overseas arrivals to just three days.

It is then followed by four days of ‘home medical surveillance.’ During that period, as long as arrivals produce a negative antigen test every day, they will be allowed to use public transport, go to work and shop at markets and malls.

READ MORE: 3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

