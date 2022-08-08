  1. home
  2. Articles

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

By Lars James Hamer, August 8, 2022

0 0

Hong Kong has shortened its hotel quarantine period for overseas arrivals to three days, followed by four days of ‘home medical surveillance,’ South China Morning Post reports. 

The new 3+4 system will start this Friday, August 12.

Uninfected inbound travelers will quarantine in a designated hotel for three days. 

Upon leaving the hotel, their health code will turn and stay yellow throughout their four days of at-home monitoring.

As long as arrivals produce a negative antigen test every day throughout days four to seven, they will be allowed to use public transport, go to work and shop at markets and malls, even with their yellow code. 

However, entrance to anywhere that requires using the “Leave Home Safe” app (Hong Kong’s health code) is prohibited, as is any activity where a mask isn’t required, such as gyms, restaurants and bars.

After four days of negative PCR tests, health codes will turn blue. 

According to scientific data, PCR tests taken on the third day of quarantine uncover most infections, and after that the risk of transmission is less than 1%. 

Quarantine time was reduced on the Chinese mainland to seven days for all international arrivals in June. 

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

In line with the current COVID-19 pandemic prevention rules, returnees from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland and vice versa still need to undergo quarantine.

However, the city’s new Chief Executive, John Lee, has frequently stressed the importance of reopening the border with the Chinese mainland. 

Almost every other country in the world has removed COVID-19 restrictions on international travel, but China remains committed to its zero-COVID policy, which seeks to eliminate the spread of the virus rather than “live with it.”

[Image via Wikimedia]

Hong Kong Covid-19 quarantine

more news

19 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

19 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

18 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

18 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

18 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Time to be Further Reduced?

18 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Time to be Further Reduced?

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

The long spell of wet weather that swept over Guangdong earlier this month is set to make a dramatic comeback.

2 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in a Row

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in a Row

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 5 Days

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

WATCH: Food Vlogger Cooks & Eats Endangered White Shark

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

Zero New COVID Cases, Flight Suspension Rules Updated

Zero New COVID Cases, Flight Suspension Rules Updated

Tibet Goes 920 Days COVID-Free, and Then…

Tibet Goes 920 Days COVID-Free, and Then…

Get Ready for 3 Days of Heavy Rain in Shenzhen

Get Ready for 3 Days of Heavy Rain in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives