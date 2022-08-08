Tibet Goes 920 Days COVID-Free, and Then…

China’s Tibet Autonomous Region went 920 days without a single recorded case of COVID-19, as reported by Haiwaiwang (海外网).

However, that spell was broken on August 6 when the region recorded four asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. All four cases were tourists who had traveled to Tibet from elsewhere in China.

The cases were found in Pulan county in Tibet’s western Ali area. The county lies around 20-30 kilometers from China’s border with Nepal and India.

Tibet is a popular tourist destination, especially places like the Potala Palace and Mount Qomolangma (known as Mount Everest in English), as well as lesser known spots such as Namtso Lake and Sera Monastery.

However, traveling to the region is not always straight-forward, especially during COVID-19 times.

Current rules state that visitors to Tibet from the Chinese mainland must register for the local health code app three days prior to their arrival in the region.

Those who have visited mid- and or high-risk areas within seven days prior to their arrival in Tibet must undergo centralized quarantine for seven days. Those who have come from areas which have recently reported one or more cases, and those from areas where mid- and or high-risk areas are present, must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours, and must undergo 3-day home quarantine upon arrival in Tibet.

Tibet only re-opened to foreign nationals based within the Chinese mainland in May, 2021, more than one year after the first outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

Foreign nationals who travel to Tibet need to obtain a special permit, and must be part of a registered tour group for the entirety of their trip.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

