  1. home
  2. Articles

Tibet Goes 920 Days COVID-Free, and Then…

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 8, 2022

0 0

China’s Tibet Autonomous Region went 920 days without a single recorded case of COVID-19, as reported by Haiwaiwang (海外网). 

However, that spell was broken on August 6 when the region recorded four asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. All four cases were tourists who had traveled to Tibet from elsewhere in China.

The cases were found in Pulan county in Tibet’s western Ali area. The county lies around 20-30 kilometers from China’s border with Nepal and India. 

Tibet is a popular tourist destination, especially places like the Potala Palace and Mount Qomolangma (known as Mount Everest in English), as well as lesser known spots such as Namtso Lake and Sera Monastery. 

However, traveling to the region is not always straight-forward, especially during COVID-19 times. 

Current rules state that visitors to Tibet from the Chinese mainland must register for the local health code app three days prior to their arrival in the region. 

Those who have visited mid- and or high-risk areas within seven days prior to their arrival in Tibet must undergo centralized quarantine for seven days. Those who have come from areas which have recently reported one or more cases, and those from areas where mid- and or high-risk areas are present, must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours, and must undergo 3-day home quarantine upon arrival in Tibet. 

Tibet only re-opened to foreign nationals based within the Chinese mainland in May, 2021, more than one year after the first outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan. 

READ MORE: Tibet Reopens to Foreigners Starting Today

Foreign nationals who travel to Tibet need to obtain a special permit, and must be part of a registered tour group for the entirety of their trip.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Tibet Covid-19 Travel

more news

Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

Looks like we could be in for the long haul.

Zero New COVID Cases, Flight Suspension Rules Updated

Zero New COVID Cases, Flight Suspension Rules Updated

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Your weekly round-up of the hottest news in Shenzhen.

Zero New COVID Cases, Funk & Soul Club SHAKE Closes

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

2 New COVID Cases, Schools Start Date Postponed

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

Lockdown measures are imposed in parts of the city, as of today (August 4, 2022).

Zero New COVID Cases, More Flights Suspended

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recovered COVID Patients: Can Employers in China Discriminate?

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People's Republic of China put out a statement on the matter.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

WATCH: Food Vlogger Cooks & Eats Endangered White Shark

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

Zero New COVID Cases, Flight Suspension Rules Updated

Zero New COVID Cases, Flight Suspension Rules Updated

Tibet Goes 920 Days COVID-Free, and Then…

Tibet Goes 920 Days COVID-Free, and Then…

Get Ready for 3 Days of Heavy Rain in Shenzhen

Get Ready for 3 Days of Heavy Rain in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives