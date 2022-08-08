Get Ready for 3 Days of Heavy Rain in Shenzhen

Shenzhen is about to be hit with a 3-day consecutive spell of wet weather starting tomorrow (Tuesday, August 9), with each day bringing heavier rain than the next.

Despite China officially welcoming the beginning of autumn (立秋 liqiu), the week has started with a hot and humid Monday (no surprise there) in Shenzhen.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to start as early as 7am on Tuesday morning, making your morning commute a lot more fun.

So why the sudden wet and windy spell?

Well, it is expected that most cities in Guangdong will be under the control of a subtropical high, bringing hot weather and thunderstorms in the central and southern parts of the province.

The rain on the other hand comes from a tropical disturbance in the South China Sea that is estimated to become active and strengthen into a tropical cyclone on August 8.



It will then move to the western sea of Hainan and Guangdong province bringing rain in the process.



However, the rain isn’t all that bad; there will be a significant drop in temperature, with lows of 25 degrees Celsius.



Whether you prefer a raincoat or an umbrella, whatever you do make sure you don’t leave the house without it this week.



Also, stay away from those terrible one-use poncho-style raincoats or the plastic bags they make you put your umbrella in when you enter a mall; they’re terrible for the environment.

[Cover image via Weibo@河北天气]



