  1. home
  2. Articles

80,000 Tourists Stranded as Sanya Imposes Lockdown

By Ned Kelly, August 6, 2022

0 0

Sanya has imposed 'static management' as of 6am Saturday, August 6, placing restrictions on people going out and shutting its public transport system to try and stem a COVID-19 outbreak.

The move comes during the city's peak tourist season, and some 80,000 tourists are reported to be affected.

Sanya, a popular tourist destination on the southern island province of Hainan, started imposing lockdown measures in some places on Thursday, and reported 263 COVID cases for Friday.

Authorities said they had detected the Omicron subvariant BA.5.1.3, describing the COVID situation as "very severe." It has not said when the measures might be lifted.

While in theory people are still allowed to leave Sanya as long as they have two negative PCR tests taken within 48 hours, there are numerous reports of flights being cancelled. And not just from Sanya, but also from Haikou in the north of Hainan.

Many tourists stranded have been posting about frantically trying to arrange transfer flights in order to return to their home cities.

Meanwhile, more and more cities and provinces are now imposing quarantine measures on those returning from Sanya, with the measures even being imposed retroactively – placing people who returned from the city in late July into lockdown.

For all the latest Sanya COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

WeChat-QR-2.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Your weekly round-up of the hottest news in Shenzhen.

Zero New COVID Cases, Funk & Soul Club SHAKE Closes

Zero New COVID Cases, Funk & Soul Club SHAKE Closes

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

2 New COVID Cases, Schools Start Date Postponed

2 New COVID Cases, Schools Start Date Postponed

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

Lockdown measures are imposed in parts of the city, as of today (August 4, 2022).

Zero New COVID Cases, More Flights Suspended

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recovered COVID Patients: Can Employers in China Discriminate?

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People's Republic of China put out a statement on the matter.

Zero New COVID Cases, Blue Health Code for the Unvaccinated?

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Two peer-reviewed journal articles support the view that the virus was first contracted by humans in the Huanan market.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

80,000 Tourists Stranded as Sanya Imposes Lockdown

80,000 Tourists Stranded as Sanya Imposes Lockdown

#Shanghai Twitter on the Lingering Effects of Lockdown

#Shanghai Twitter on the Lingering Effects of Lockdown

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

Horoscopes: August 2022

Horoscopes: August 2022

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives