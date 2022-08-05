  1. home
  2. Articles

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

By That's, August 5, 2022

0 0

Before I came to China, I thought of many goals that I wanted to achieve during my time here, most of which are too boring to share, so I’ll spare you the details. One goal that is worth sharing (because you all probably have the same) is that I wanted to explore the depths of this country that I now call home. When I traveled to a village in the mountains of Guizhou to cover bullfighting between the Dong and Miao ethnic groups, I thought I had taken a big step towards achieving my goal. But then I found out about Greg Abandoned.

In this month’s cover story, Ned Kelly interviews Greg, a keen urban explorer who has visited some truly jaw-dropping locations across the world. From an abandoned space shuttle in the desert in Kazakhstan to an airplane graveyard that turned out to be a military base (and resulted in a long interrogation), Greg has many stories to tell.

Lead singer of the Arctic Monkeys, Alex Turner once said, “Technological advances really bloody get me in the mood.” And I couldn’t agree more. This month we’ve moved away from Galley Gadgets and on to Industry News, an insightful look at some of the biggest movements and shake-ups in Chinese business and tech industries over the last month.

Elsewhere, Li Bowen interviews three Chinese ‘preppers.’ Unlike the American version, Chinese preppers are not preparing for the end of the world or the collapse of civilization as we know it, but for more rational situations like snap lockdowns.

Finally, Alistair Baker-Brian looks at the effect the ‘double reduction’ policy has had on the private training center industry sincerumors of its implementation began circulating one year ago.

For your digital version of the August issue, scan the QR code below. 

qrcode-3-.png

Best Regards,

Lars Hamer

Editor-in-Chief


[Cover image via Greg Abandoned]


Media magazine Expats

more news

That's Magazine – July 2022 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine – July 2022 Issue Out Now!

The July issue of That's Magazine is out now!

Beijing Cracks Top 20 World's Most Expensive Cities for Expats

Beijing Cracks Top 20 World's Most Expensive Cities for Expats

Hong Kong is number one.

Guangzhou World’s 9th Most Expensive City for Expats

Guangzhou World’s 9th Most Expensive City for Expats

Hong Kong is number one.

Shanghai World’s 8th Most Expensive City for Expats

Hong Kong is number one.

That's Magazine – June 2022 Issue Out Now!

In this month's issue, we explore wild camping in China, the problems surrounding Chinese football and the Naxi Orchestra.

That's Magazine – May 2022 Issue Out Now!

China's crazy metro system, the perfume industry and Shanghai's pet heroes!

Netizens Mock Twitter’s Definition of Chinese State-Affiliated Media

Twitter has expanded its definition of Chinese state-affiliated media to include anything that has ".news.cn" in the link... And yes, the internet did react.

OUT NOW: That's Magazine April Issue

The April issue of That's Magazine is out now in both print and digital formats. Read on to get your free copy!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

Horoscopes: August 2022

Horoscopes: August 2022

Suspect in Kindergarten Stabbing Spree Arrested

Suspect in Kindergarten Stabbing Spree Arrested

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives