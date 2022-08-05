Horoscopes: August 2022

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.









Leo

7.23-8.23

Your lucky color is yellow. Get outside and appreciate the beauty around you and of yourself. If you commit to upgrading your physical shape then you will be promptly rewarded. Take advantage of the distracting quality of nature to form a habit of physical activity.





Virgo

8.24-9.23



This month will be exciting and romantic. Expect an unexpected vacation which will probably be work related. Keep a 48-hour nucleic acid test on you at all times.





Libra

9.24-10.23

It can be hard being such a giving person. That said, don’t outwardly complain about the caregiving responsibilities that you have undertaken. It’s natural for the mind to test you with doubt, but those you tell will spread an imbalanced view of you.





Scorpio

10.24-11.22

You will gain momentum towards your long-term goals and within your pending projects. Stay alert and focused and sail upon the cosmic winds.





Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Do you sometimes feel like nobody takes you seriously? You’re right. Embrace your ability to lighten the mood. The more ambiguous your capabilities appear, the less you will be burdened with to do.





Capricorn

12.22-1.20

Arguing is like wrestling with a pig in the mud. Eventually, you realize that the pig is enjoying themselves. Don't bother trying to change other people’s minds. Nothing infuriates them more than agreeing to disagree.





Aquarius

1.21-2.19

Think of your brain as a USB drive. If you don't want to forget your entire childhood, stop filling it with useless information. They don’t remember your name either.





Pisces

2.20-3.20

It’s not immaturity but rather a childlike nature. You didn’t spend a month’s salary over the year on toys — those are collectibles. Someday they will… it’s an investment.





Aries

3.21-4.20

Jupiter is pulling opportunity your way. While Jupiter hovers in the background of your life, take advantage of your ethereal attractiveness. When Jupiter leaves, so will your good looks.





Taurus

4.21-5.21

By cooperating with a close relative, you will achieve some financial success in the near future. Keep your mind open and remember that doing business with family members can be frustrating but at least you know where they live.









Gemini

5.22-6.21

This month should be spent enjoying life with your friends. Avoid long-term investments and don't make promises that stretch too far into the future.







Cancer

6.22-7.22

In the middle of the month, Mercury will trine (form an angle of 120 degrees) Uranus. Do with this information as you see fit.





[Cover image via That’s]