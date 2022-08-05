Suspect in Kindergarten Stabbing Spree Arrested

On August 3, a man stabbed seven students and two teachers in a kindergarten in Ji'an City, Jiangxi province. The attack caused three deaths and six injuries before the attacker fled the scene.

Liu Xiaohui, the main suspect, was arrested the following day.

On the morning of August 3, a middle-aged man carrying a knife and wearing a cap and a mask broke into a private kindergarten in Pingdu town, Anfu county in Ji'an city, Jiangxi.

He violently stabbed seven toddlers, as well as two teachers who were trying to protect them, in the chest.

Many of the victims lost consciousness and children were carried into ambulances in police officers’ arms.

Three children were announced dead on the scene.

Liu Xiaohui, a 48-year-old man, escaped from the crime scene wearing a black cap, mask, white shirt, shoes and light-colored pants.

The police offered an RMB100,000 reward for any information.

Liu had a criminal record. In 2017, he was convicted of causing personal injury to another individual.

On August 4, Liu was arrested in Wan'an county. The police had dispatched over 1,000 officers to catch him. Liu suffered injuries during the arrest and is currently being treated in hospital.

According to the Department of Education in Jiangxi province, schools will go through a comprehensive investigation of student safety and hazards.

All schools must employ full-time security guards, install a one-button emergency alarm, and install a standard video surveillance system. Weapons are not allowed on campus.

According to article 232 of the Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China, “Whoever intentionally commits homicide shall be sentenced to death, life imprisonment or fixed-term imprisonment of no less than 10 years.”

[Image via Weibo@时代尖兵]