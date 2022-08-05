  1. home
  2. Articles

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

By Malavika Suresh, August 5, 2022

0 0

July saw some of the hottest temperatures in China’s history. In fact, it was the second-hottest July since 1961.

In the past few weeks, record temperatures have been reported by more than 71 national weather stations, while the daily maximum recorded by 245 national weather stations across China exceeded historical July highs.

Several cities in provinces such as Hebei and Yunnan experienced temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

According to weather.com.cn, many provinces – including Zhejiang, Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou – faced their hottest July on record. 

The national average temperature for July was 23.2 degrees Celsius, 1 degree higher than the long-term July average.

In Shanghai, more than 20 days in July exceeded 35 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Xujiahui Station, known as the "No.1 meteorological observatory in the Far East."

The hottest day in the city came on July 13, when the mercury hit 40.9 degrees Celsius, marking it as the hottest on record since 1873.

READ MORE: Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

Zhejiang and Shanghai have seen a rise in electricity consumption, while heat strokes have become a common occurrence for residents in Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Sichuan, among other provinces, says the China Meteorological Administration.

Analysts predict that the heat wave will continue through August, with cities such as Hangzhou, Hefei and Chongqing set to experience record high temperatures.

Wang Weiyue, analyst at weather.com.cn, says that the country can expect hot and humid weather from the North and record high temperatures in the South this month, warning that "the heat will likely be worse than July."

READ MORE: Explainer: Sanfu the Hottest Days of the Year

[Cover image via That's]

heatwave Extreme Weather

more news

Another Scorching Heatwave on the Way

Another Scorching Heatwave on the Way

Typhoon Sonda out, sanfu back in.

Typhoon Songda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

Typhoon Songda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

A pleasure to be acquainted, Sonda.

Red Weather Warning Issued for Guangzhou

Red Weather Warning Issued for Guangzhou

I am getting so hot, I'm gonna take my mask off.

What’s Behind China’s Recent Record Temperatures?

High temperature warnings have recently been issued across China.

Explainer: Sanfu the Hottest Days of the Year

Sanfu refers to the hottest 30-40 days of the year in accordance with the lunar calendar.

Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees celsius in some parts of the country.

When Does Beijing's Rainy Season Usually Start?

The rainy season appears to have come early this year in the Chinese capital.

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Things can only get wetter.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

Horoscopes: August 2022

Horoscopes: August 2022

Suspect in Kindergarten Stabbing Spree Arrested

Suspect in Kindergarten Stabbing Spree Arrested

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives