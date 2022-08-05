China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still

July saw some of the hottest temperatures in China’s history. In fact, it was the second-hottest July since 1961.



In the past few weeks, record temperatures have been reported by more than 71 national weather stations, while the daily maximum recorded by 245 national weather stations across China exceeded historical July highs.

Several cities in provinces such as Hebei and Yunnan experienced temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

According to weather.com.cn, many provinces – including Zhejiang, Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou – faced their hottest July on record.

The national average temperature for July was 23.2 degrees Celsius, 1 degree higher than the long-term July average.

In Shanghai, more than 20 days in July exceeded 35 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Xujiahui Station, known as the "No.1 meteorological observatory in the Far East."

The hottest day in the city came on July 13, when the mercury hit 40.9 degrees Celsius, marking it as the hottest on record since 1873.



Zhejiang and Shanghai have seen a rise in electricity consumption, while heat strokes have become a common occurrence for residents in Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Sichuan, among other provinces, says the China Meteorological Administration.

Analysts predict that the heat wave will continue through August, with cities such as Hangzhou, Hefei and Chongqing set to experience record high temperatures.

Wang Weiyue, analyst at weather.com.cn, says that the country can expect hot and humid weather from the North and record high temperatures in the South this month, warning that "the heat will likely be worse than July."

