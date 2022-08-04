  1. home
Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 4, 2022

As of today (August 4, 2022), lockdown measures are imposed upon parts of Sanya, as announced by the city’s COVID-19 Epidemic Control Taskforce. 

From midnight until noon today, Sanya has reported 48 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and one asymptomatic case. The total number of cases for this outbreak, which started on August 1, now stands at 72. 

The city has 11 high-risk areas and eight mid-risk areas, as of press time. 

Below are five things you need to know about the lockdown measures, as reported by Sanya Daily

Lockdown measures do NOT affect…

… Haitang bay, Yalong bay and Yucai ecological zone. 

In the aforementioned locations, life goes on as normal, with “normal” COVID-19 restrictions in place (QR-code scanning, temperature checks, testing, etc.). 

However, to enter said areas, you must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 24 hours; if you enter from outside Sanya via train or plane, you can do so in accordance with the city’s entry requirements. 

Entering your workplace, public areas and residential communities

Anyone entering their workplace, public areas (public squares, parks, etc.) or residential communities must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 24 hours. 

Those who reside in the lockdown area should, in principle, not leave their home, unless necessary. 

Other than for essential purposes, residents in the lockdown area can leave their residential community once every two days to buy goods. 

Work from home 

All residents in the lockdown area should work from home, insofar as possible. 

Essential shops and services will remain open. Non-essential shops and services are required to close temporarily.

F&B businesses are restricted to takeout delivery services only. 

To leave Sanya, you need…

… two negative nucleic acid tests issued within 48 hours. 

This applies to EVERYONE leaving Sanya, including those who are not in the lockdown area. 

Transport

Within the lockdown area, public transport is temporarily suspended, including buses, light-rail trams and tour buses. 

Tour boats and yachts are also temporarily suspended in the lockdown area. 

Heading to Sanya?

We have no doubt many of you will have planned trips to one of China’s most renowned travel spots. Be sure to double check the rules before traveling to Sanya from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland. 

As of press time, those who have only been in low-risk areas for at least seven days can travel to Sanya without quarantining – just remember you need a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours, and to undergo another test on your third day in Sanya.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Sanya Travel Covid-19

