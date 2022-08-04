That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

That's Foodie News is your one stop shop for all the latest food and beverage industry updates in Guangzhou. Be sure to check in with us every two weeks to find out what's new, what's changed and what's going on.

Manner Coffee



Manner Coffee is ready to make its debut in Guangzhou’s Parc Central Mall and give Starbucks a run for its money (if it hasn’t already, since it’s taken over its location right by Paper Stone Bakery).

Luckin', Tim Horton’s and even the likes of HeyTea should also be nervous as this Shanghai staple will open its doors in due course. But just how soon?

According to our sources (Xiaohongshu), Manner Coffee will open its doors in late August or September. Don't worry, when we get an official date, we'll update you here!

Asador LaPampa

It is advised that the vegetarians among you look away now.

Asador LaPampa is ready to invade Zhujiang New Town’s Canton Place with their juicy Argentinean steak cuts. So, when will they open? Well, this time our real sources (not Chinese social media mutterings) have told use LaPampa will be selling juicy steaks around mid-September.

As always, once we know the exact date, so will you.

Hooley's

Hooley’s will always be a great place for music, dining and enjoying a few Guinness with friends but we are all mourning the departure of owner and founder, Paul McMaster, who’s left our concrete jungle for sunny shores. McMaster, you’re Thailand’s golden ticket, and if you’re reading this, you are truly missed.



