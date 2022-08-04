What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

What’s Hot, What’s Not is a series of recommendations of the best places to go for grub in Guangzhou (and some places you should steer clear of)!

We’re not sure about you, but we’re sweating buckets here in Guangzhou. In fact, it’s so blisteringly hot that we’ve resigned ourselves to huddling by the AC asking if it’s all really worth it. Most of the time our contemplations last until our bellies start rumbling, and then we ask more important questions like, “What's for dinner?”

Bored of that same noodle place on the corner and the familiar bad breath left from a plate of dumplings, we ventured further into town to find out what’s hot and what’s not in Canton. Here's what your week of local dining and drinking looks like.

Hot

Curry & Chha

First on the list is a quaint cloud kitchen that’s making our favorite Indian flavors accessible, including homemade chais and individually wrapped milk biscuits that will remind you of gossip sessions with your favorite Indian aunty.

Curry & Chha is located near Canton Tower on Chigang North Road. With dine-in seats that you can count on just one hand, this simple spot ranks on palate, price and packaging.

With a weekday and a weekend menu that offers just enough to tempt office workers and housewives from not slaving over the stove, Curry & Chha is a decent addition to the Meituan landscape. Must-haves include their thali sets, Panipuri shots, samosas and gulab jamuns.

See a listing for Curry & Chha

Azul

If green’s your thing, we’re asking you to consider the merits of the color blue, or as one would say in Spain, azul.

Greg Louraichi, the culinary brainchild of soon-to-be-relocated Fuel (yup, they’ve closed shop till further notice), now helms Azul, the group’s latest transformation with a focus on casual Spanish dining, tapas and vino.

Located at Party Pier (take the elevator right by 7-11 to the 4th floor), the familiar, welcoming space physically weaves the Pearl River into its colorful fabric, featuring an updated look that is breezy, earthy and hip all at the same time.

With dishes steeped in traditional Spanish technique and flavor at reasonable prices, Azul is keen to be known for quality, taste and a vibe that is sure to finally motivate you enough to reinstall Duolingo.

Must haves include; roasted eggplant with feta, seafood paella, meat skewers, churros and a few cold Estrellas.

See a listing for Azul

NOT

Nyonya Dining Hall

Image via Dazhong Dianping



Home is where the heart is, and we’re not feeling the love at Nonya Dining Hall, a Singaporean/Malaysian restaurant on Jiangnan West Road. Our own Singaporean-homesick staff writer takes Laksa very seriously and said, "This salty rendition is an absolute joke."

We’re not impressed, and we’d like our Didi fare back, please and thanks.

Folks, we’re going to do you a favor by not sharing their address. You’re welcome.

