  1. home
  2. Articles

What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

By That's Guangzhou, August 4, 2022

0 0

What’s Hot, What’s Not is a series of recommendations of the best places to go for grub in Guangzhou (and some places you should steer clear of)! 

For more What’s Hot, What’s Not articles, click here

We’re not sure about you, but we’re sweating buckets here in Guangzhou. In fact, it’s so blisteringly hot that we’ve resigned ourselves to huddling by the AC asking if it’s all really worth it. Most of the time our contemplations last until our bellies start rumbling, and then we ask more important questions like, “What's for dinner?”

Bored of that same noodle place on the corner and the familiar bad breath left from a plate of dumplings, we ventured further into town to find out what’s hot and what’s not in Canton. Here's what your week of local dining and drinking looks like.

Hot

Curry & Chha 

jhbnm.jpg

First on the list is a quaint cloud kitchen that’s making our favorite Indian flavors accessible, including homemade chais and individually wrapped milk biscuits that will remind you of gossip sessions with your favorite Indian aunty. 

Curry & Chha is located near Canton Tower on Chigang North Road. With dine-in seats that you can count on just one hand, this simple spot ranks on palate, price and packaging. 

With a weekday and a weekend menu that offers just enough to tempt office workers and housewives from not slaving over the stove, Curry & Chha is a decent addition to the Meituan landscape. Must-haves include their thali sets, Panipuri shots, samosas and gulab jamuns.

See a listing for Curry & Chha

Azul

Azul.jpg

If green’s your thing, we’re asking you to consider the merits of the color blue, or as one would say in Spain, azul

Greg Louraichi, the culinary brainchild of soon-to-be-relocated Fuel (yup, they’ve closed shop till further notice), now helms Azul, the group’s latest transformation with a focus on casual Spanish dining, tapas and vino. 

Located at Party Pier (take the elevator right by 7-11 to the 4th floor), the familiar, welcoming space physically weaves the Pearl River into its colorful fabric, featuring an updated look that is breezy, earthy and hip all at the same time. 

With dishes steeped in traditional Spanish technique and flavor at reasonable prices, Azul is keen to be known for quality, taste and a vibe that is sure to finally motivate you enough to reinstall Duolingo. 

Must haves include; roasted eggplant with feta, seafood paella, meat skewers, churros and a few cold Estrellas. 

See a listing for Azul

NOT

Nyonya Dining Hall

IMG_8485-copy.jpg

Image via Dazhong Dianping

Home is where the heart is, and we’re not feeling the love at Nonya Dining Hall, a Singaporean/Malaysian restaurant on Jiangnan West Road. Our own Singaporean-homesick staff writer takes Laksa very seriously and said, "This salty rendition is an absolute joke." 

We’re not impressed, and we’d like our Didi fare back, please and thanks. 

Folks, we’re going to do you a favor by not sharing their address. You’re welcome.

Got a restaurant you’d like us to review or shout out? Send a message to the official That’s Guangzhou WeChat account with the restaurant’s name.

[Cover image via That's]

Guangzhou Restaurants what's on things to do what's hot what's not Guangzhou Restaurant Review

more news

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

An update on the latest news in Guangzhou's food and beverage industry.

37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

Asia's 50 Best has just revealed the 1-50 list, after revealing 51-100 earlier this week. Check out the results here!

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic haven't curtailed the concerted efforts of kitchens around Guangzhou.

12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

The Michelin Guide is back for its third year in Guangzhou.

All Restaurants in Guangzhou Suspend Dine-In Service

Guangzhou and various districts in Shenzhen, Foshan and Zhongshan have suspended dine-in service.

11 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2019 Guangzhou Guide

The Michelin Guide is back for its second year in Guangzhou.

8 Restaurants Got Michelin Stars in First Guangzhou Guide

The day of reckoning for Guangzhou's chefs and restaurateurs has hit; here are the results.

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

An update on the latest news in Guangzhou's food and beverage industry.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

This Day In History: Korean War's Operation Big Switch

Register your e-Bike or It Might Get Seized!

Register your e-Bike or It Might Get Seized!

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

Sanya COVID Lockdown Measures: 5 Things You Need to Know

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

What’s Hot, What’s Not: Restaurant Recommendations From That's

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives