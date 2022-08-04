2 New COVID Cases, Schools Start Date Postponed

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, August 4.

Of the 2 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

The 2 new asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Hongkou District

1 in Jiading District



School start date postponed...

Word is trickling through to us from more and more international schools that, following the local Chinese school schedule, the first day of the new academic year will be put back to September 1.

The schools we have spoken to are currently adjusting their calenders to ensure they will still have the full number of teaching days over the year.

Going off previous years, kids will be required to be back in Shanghai two weeks prior to the start of term, so we're looking at a Thursday, August 18 cut off for holidays should that rule remain in place (and we very much presume it will).

Hopefully the delayed September 1 start means schools will then be offline, in person, kids out from under your feet, business as usual – although schools are still awaiting the go ahead from authorities on that front.



Fingers, toes and everything else crossed for that one, parents!

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:



That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]