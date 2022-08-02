Another Scorching Heatwave on the Way

Typhoon Songda: She came, she saw, she brought a slight drizzle.

But now she's swerved off up into the Yellow Sea to fizzle out and die. And that means only one thing – Songda out, sanfu back in, and another heatwave.

Already in the mid-30s, the mercury is gonna keep on creeping up as the week progresses, with it predicted to hit just shy of 40 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

In case you hadn't noticed, Shanghai is experiencing quite the summer of sweat; we've already endured three rounds of extreme heat – with the mercury topping 40 – with it reaching 40.9 degrees on July 13, the highest since 1873.

But there is some good news; it seems more and more swimming pools are being allowed to reopen. We'd suggest you get yourself along to one, pronto!

