WATCH: Food Vlogger Cooks & Eats Endangered White Shark

A Chinese food vlogger and internet celebrity, known as Tizi, cooked and ate an internationally vulnerable white shark for one of her videos, Nanchong police, Sichuan province have confirmed.

Tizi's video shows her buying the white shark, a second-class protected species in China, from a seafood wet market.

She then unpackages the fish on the street outside and shows off its size. Tizi, who stands at 1.9 meters tall herself, is almost as long as the 2-meter shark.

The video then cuts to three men and Tizi carrying the 50-kilogram white shark, which has been listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, as reported by Sixth Tone.

Tizi is then shown slicing through the animal to prepare it for seasoning, before cooking it for both a Chinese barbecue and hotpot-style meal for her family and friends.

At the end of the video, Tizi gnaws down on a big hunk of the shark in a similar fashion to Korean mukbang videos.

Mukbang videos were outlawed by Chinese authorities last year, as part of the nation’s attempt to cut down on food waste, also known as the ‘Clean Plate Campaign.’

Watch the video of Tizi below.

The video sparked outrage among Chinese netizens and animal lovers. Tizi’s social media accounts have since been deleted.

Previously, the internet celebrity had made videos on Douyin and Kuaishuo where she feasted on crocodiles and ostriches

Tizi lives in Nanchong, Sichuan province, and local police have confirmed that they are investigating the possibility that she violated wildlife protection laws.

However, Tizi claims that she purchased the animal through “legal channels,” and that it was raised for consumption.

China has a strange relationship with animal rights.

On October 29, 2018, the State Council of China loosened its ban on using endangered rhino and tiger parts in traditional Chinese medicine.

Only to go back on the decision less than a month later after a huge global backlash.

Last month That’s wrote a story highlighting the shocking number of social media accounts and dog training schools that teach owners to control their dogs by beating them.



[Image via Weibo@极目新闻]