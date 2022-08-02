  1. home
Zero New COVID Cases, Blue Health Code for the Unvaccinated?

By Ned Kelly, August 2, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, August 2.

That makes zero cases reported for the second day in a row.

Blue health code for the unvaccinated?

Liu Shixin, deputy of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress, has suggested that those who do not have at least two doses of COVID-19 should be given a blue health code.

The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission responded by saying would not implement a 'blue health code system' for the time being. They cited several reasons.

Firstly, the 'blue health code system' has not been given support by or the go-ahead from the central government.

The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission also stated the policy would not go down well among Chinese citizens.

They went on to add that the implementation of the blue health code isn’t feasible as the likelihood of mistakes being made is high.

Although they didn’t mention exactly what said mistakes are, it likely refers to people who are unable to be vaccinated given a blue code.

Some groups of people, such as those with underlying health conditions or a weak immune system, are advised against getting vaccinated against COVID-19, as it could lead to health risks.

The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission went on to add that the current health code system shows whether a person has or hasn’t been vaccinated, so why would a blue health code be needed?

Finally, local vaccination databases have not been collated into a national one, meaning blue codes would make traveling across China even more difficult than it already is... although that is set to change:

READ MORE: Your COVID Test Results SHOULD Be Valid Anywhere in China

So, in conclusion, sounds like the 'blue health code system' has been roundly dismissed. Next!

Mass testing down to 5 districts...

Shanghai has launched another two rounds of mass nucleic acid screening today through Thursday. However, only five districts will be taking part, down from the usual naughty nine.

Those five districts still on the naughty list are:

  • Baoshan

  • Hongkou

  • Jing'an

  • Putuo

  • Yangpu

The four districts off the naughty list are:

  • Changning

  • Huangpu

  • Minhang

  • Xuhui

Subdistricts or towns with new positive cases will also be subject to the mandatory testing.

During the screening, participants must have a 24-hour negative PCR report to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Routine PCR screening at the weekends will continue for all Shanghai residents until at least the end of August, however, with free testing will be extended over that period.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

READ MORE: Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:

READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

