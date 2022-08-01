  1. home
  2. Articles

Guangdong Will Not Implement 'Blue Health Codes'

By Lars James Hamer, August 1, 2022

0 0

The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission has stated that they will not implement a ‘blue health code system’ for those who have not completed a full course of the COVID-19 vaccination, for the time being. 

The statement comes in response to Liu Shixin, deputy of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress, who suggested to the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission, that those who do not have at least two doses of COVID-19 should be given a blue health code.

Several reasons were given by the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission as to why the blue health code would not be implemented. 

Firstly, a blue health code has not been given support by or the go-ahead from the central government. 

The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission also stated the policy would not go down well among Chinese citizens. 

They went on to add that the implementation of the blue health code isn’t feasible as the likelihood of mistakes being made is high. 

Although they didn’t mention exactly what said mistakes are, it likely refers to people who are unable to be vaccinated given a blue code.

Some groups of people, such as those with underlying health conditions and a weak immune system are advised against getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as it could lead to health risks. 

The statement by the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission also went on to add that the current health code system shows whether a person has or hasn’t been vaccinated, so why would a blue health code be needed?

Finally, the vaccination database has not been connected to the national one, meaning that blue codes would make traveling across China more difficult than it already is.

However, it was announced last Friday, July 29 that nucleic acid tests should be valid anywhere in China, regardless of where you get tested.  

READ MORE: Your COVID Test Results SHOULD Be Valid Anywhere in China

[Cover image via That's]

health code Guangdong guangdong health commission

more news

Zero New COVID Cases, Blue Health Code for the Unvaccinated?

Zero New COVID Cases, Blue Health Code for the Unvaccinated?

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

14 New COVID Cases, Changes to Health App

14 New COVID Cases, Changes to Health App

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guangdong COVID-19 Update: New Cases and High Risk Areas

Guangdong COVID-19 Update: New Cases and High Risk Areas

New COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhongshan, Maoming, Jiangmen and a list of high- and mid-risk areas.

Yellow Health Code? Here's How to Go Green!

​If you've noticed your health code has turned yellow, don't fret, here's what you need to do to get back in the green zone.

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

Check out the latest COVID-19 news in your city.

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

The long spell of wet weather that swept over Guangdong earlier this month is set to make a dramatic comeback.

Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

Free PCR testing has been extended to the end of July.

That Problem with The Beijing Health Kit? It’s Fixed Now

Expats using the Beijing Health Kit found their nucleic acid test results were temporarily unavailable.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

Wuhan Lockdown a Million People Over 4 COVID-19 Cases

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Another Scorching Heatwave on the Way

Another Scorching Heatwave on the Way

WATCH: Food Vlogger Cooks & Eats Endangered White Shark

WATCH: Food Vlogger Cooks & Eats Endangered White Shark

Zero New COVID Cases, Blue Health Code for the Unvaccinated?

Zero New COVID Cases, Blue Health Code for the Unvaccinated?

The Importance of a High Quality Early Years Education

The Importance of a High Quality Early Years Education

Guangdong Will Not Implement 'Blue Health Codes'

Guangdong Will Not Implement 'Blue Health Codes'

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives