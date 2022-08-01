Guangdong Will Not Implement 'Blue Health Codes'

The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission has stated that they will not implement a ‘blue health code system’ for those who have not completed a full course of the COVID-19 vaccination, for the time being.

The statement comes in response to Liu Shixin, deputy of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress, who suggested to the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission, that those who do not have at least two doses of COVID-19 should be given a blue health code.



Several reasons were given by the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission as to why the blue health code would not be implemented.



Firstly, a blue health code has not been given support by or the go-ahead from the central government.



The Guangdong Provincial Health Commission also stated the policy would not go down well among Chinese citizens.



They went on to add that the implementation of the blue health code isn’t feasible as the likelihood of mistakes being made is high.

Although they didn’t mention exactly what said mistakes are, it likely refers to people who are unable to be vaccinated given a blue code.

Some groups of people, such as those with underlying health conditions and a weak immune system are advised against getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as it could lead to health risks.

The statement by the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission also went on to add that the current health code system shows whether a person has or hasn’t been vaccinated, so why would a blue health code be needed?

Finally, the vaccination database has not been connected to the national one, meaning that blue codes would make traveling across China more difficult than it already is.

However, it was announced last Friday, July 29 that nucleic acid tests should be valid anywhere in China, regardless of where you get tested.

