6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China

8-Day Tiger Leaping Gorge & Hidden Paradise Yubeng Village

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

While most people have heard of Yunnan's famed Tiger Leaping Gorge, Yubeng Village is more of a hidden gem. Situated at the foot of the sacred Meili Snow Mountain Range, for hundreds of years it lay undiscovered simply due to how inaccessible it was from the outside world.

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

It remains secluded to this day, a whole day trek from the closest paved road, and therein lays its appeal – one of isolated, unspoiled majesty. This trip takes in stunning hikes, to and from Tiger Leaping Gorge, Yubeng Village and Lijiang, as well as discovering the rich culture and colors of this remarkable part of Yunnan.

8-Day Silk Road Xinjiang: Kashgar, Turpan & Urumqi

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Travel through a stunning scenery of snow-capped mountains, pine forests, glistening glaciers, expansive grasslands and arid desert. Flying into Kashgar, highlights include: the Old Town of Kashgar, with its Grand Bazaar, Aitigar Mosque and Tomb of the Fragrant Imperial Concubine; Turpan, with its ancient well systems and Thousand Buddha Caves; and the bazaars of Urumqi and Heaven Lake of Celestial Mountains.

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle the ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces – just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

5-Day Hulunbuir Grassland Tour



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Life in the concrete jungle got you beat? Want to travel to a vast land of magical natural power and beauty? The Hulunbuir Prairie of Inner Mongolia highlights beautiful natural scenery as well as the traditional customs of Mongolia and Russia. With clear blue sky and lush pasture, it is designated one of the ‘World’s Four Largest Prairies,’ offering a fabulous grassland photography experience. Ride a horse through endless grassland, shoot arrows, stay overnight in yurts, taste delicious beef and mutton and much more.

3-Day Beautiful Nature South Anhui for Just RMB1,080



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jixi, part of the ancient Huizhou area, is a heavenly space surrounded by mountains, forests and green fields ideal for a vacation immersed in quiet natural beauty. Hike the Zhangshan Grand Canyon, with its winding cliffs, silver waterfalls, crystal-clear streams, pools and springs to swim in, all surrounded by bamboo and pine forests.

Adrenaline Day Out at Hongyan Creek Rafting Center

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Hongyan Creek Rafting Center, located very close to Anji, is only two-and-a-half hours away from Shanghai. With thrilling karst caves and winding rapids, this day out is the perfect way to get your heart beating faster and the adrenaline flowing through your veins. With over four kilometers of waterway and 13 drop points – the maximum of which is seven meters – this one is not for the faint of heart!

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]