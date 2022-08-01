  1. home
Zero New COVID Cases, Bar Rouge Closes

By Ned Kelly, August 1, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, August 1.

It is the first time no cases have been reported in a month, since the beginning of July. Good news.

Bar Rouge closes, vows to return...

Bar Rouge has decided to mothball the entire venue, with a view to opening up again once there is an economic and opening hours climate more conducive to the popping of Champagne corks. When that will be, they – read: nobody – can say. Can't argue with their logic on that one, though. 

Elsewhere, Beef & Liberty in K.Wah Centre has closed – they decided not to renew their lease given current conditions. Once again, fair enough. Their Shanghai Centre and Pudong Kerry Center eateries remain open, should you require a burger fix.

Not bummed out enough yet? For a long and depressing list of closures around town over the last month or so, click the link below...

READ MORE: More F&B Closures

Mass testing down to 5 districts...

Shanghai will launch another two rounds of mass nucleic acid screening from Tuesday through Thursday. However, only five districts will be taking part, down from the usual naughty nine.

Those five districts still on the naughty list are: 

  • Baoshan

  • Hongkou

  • Jing'an

  • Putuo

  • Yangpu

The four districts off the naughty list are: 

  • Changning

  • Huangpu

  • Minhang

  • Xuhui

Subdistricts or towns with new positive cases will also be subject to the mandatory testing.

During the screening, participants must have a 24-hour negative PCR report to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Routine PCR screening at the weekends will continue for all Shanghai residents until at least the end of August, however, free testing will be extended over that period.

Test results to be recognized nationally...

In order to facilitate travel, COVID-19 test results should be recognized across the nation, the State Council coronavirus taskforce has announced.

Currently, each province, region and city has its own health code system, with PCR tests conducted elsewhere unable to be verified.

The taskforce will now make sure that every health code system recognizes tests recorded by all other health code systems.

Beijing has already taken the lead, with its health code system allowing users to search for tests completed in other regions.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

READ MORE: Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:

READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

