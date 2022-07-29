  1. home
  2. Articles

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

By Linda Guo, July 29, 2022

0 1

On July 26, a 22-year-old woman in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, died after suffering from complications caused by long working hours. 

On July 9, the woman, named Huihui, who worked in the operations department at a media company, was sent to ICU after she suddenly stopped breathing. After 17 days in hospital, Huihui passed away.

Huihui had been staying up and working until 5am for 5 days in a row. By the time she arrived at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, she had stopped breathing. 

According to doctors, Huihui was unconscious and her whole body had turned purple. She was diagnosed with myocarditis. 

Myocarditis is a rare condition where the heart becomes thick and inflamed and may also become weak. 

Heart transplant surgery could have saved Huihui’s life, but her family could not afford the procedure.

According to China’s Occupational Injury Insurance Ordinance, “Death from sudden disease during working hours or death within 48 hours after emergency treatment fails” is considered an injury at work, and victims should receive “insurance benefits of injury at work”. 

Huihui’s company paid RMB100,000 in medical costs. However, they forced her parents to sign an IOU, changing the payment into a loan. Afterwards, they refused to contact the patient’s family. 

Huihui’s family are from Jiangxi province and didn’t have enough money to cover the operation because they live in “extreme poverty.”

In 2015, their eldest son died in a car accident.

They also took out several loans so their daughter could go to university. To reduce the financial burden on her family, Huihui worked long hours without rest. 

According to the Labor Law of the People's Republic of China, “The extended working hours shall not exceed three hours per day and 36 hours per month under the condition that the health of workers is protected”. 

READ MORE: Death of Tech Worker Renews Concerns Over '996' Work Culture

[Image via Flickr]

Hangzhou Heart Attack Heart Disease

more news

New Dates Confirmed for Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

New Dates Confirmed for Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

The Games have been postponed until 2023.

WATCH: People Jump from Buildings to Avoid Fire in Hangzhou

WATCH: People Jump from Buildings to Avoid Fire in Hangzhou

A fire broke out in a local ice sculpture park in Hangzhou and residents had to jump from second and third-floor windows to avoid the blaze.

Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Postponed

Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Postponed

A new date for the Games is yet to be announced.

Netizens Attack Eileen Gu for ‘Acting Like a Foreigner’

Eileen Gu has once again been attacked over questions of whether she is American or Chinese.

3 Chinese Nationals Killed in Pakistan Bomb Attack

Three Chinese nationals were killed and one injured in a bomb attack outside the University of Karachi.

Looking After Your Ticker: Let's Talk Cardiovascular Disease

Getting to the heart of the matter.

Spin Your Heart Out Shanghai: FlowCycle Opens Third Location

The grand opening of the new Pudong studio will be this Sunday the 25th.

2 Children Dead Following Kindergarten Knife Attack in Guangxi

A man attacked children and teachers at a kindergarten in South China's Guangxi province on Wednesday afternoon.

1 User Comments

Add your Comment
    More Comments

    trending

    Is China’s Population About to Start Shrinking?

    EF English First to Close in China?... No!

    Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

    Man Behind Racist Videos Charged with Human Trafficking

    8 Must-Try Dishes in Gastronomic Capital Huai'an

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In Case You Missed It…

    Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

    Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

    Typhoon Sonda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

    Typhoon Sonda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

    Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

    Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

    5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

    5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

    Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

    Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

    We're on WeChat!

    Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

    7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

    Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

    Subscribe

    Download previous issues

    Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

    Visit the archives