  1. home
  2. Articles

Typhoon Sonda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

By Ned Kelly, July 29, 2022

0 0

Welcome Sonda, a pleasure to make your acquaintance.

For, while this year's fifth typhoon will bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning, it will also bring some respite to what has been a record breaking summer for heat.

READ MORE: Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

The tropical storm formed off Japan on Thursday night, and is expected to linger around Shanghai all weekend, before gradually moving north on Sunday night, cooling temperatures to between 34 and 28 degrees.

Predicting the path of typhoons has become more accurate over recent years, but they have been known to change suddenly, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather report. 

You can click the link below to track Typhoon Sonda's path and progress:

READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

[Cover Image via Flickr]

typhoon Extreme Weather

more news

Red Weather Warning Issued for Guangzhou

Red Weather Warning Issued for Guangzhou

I am getting so hot, I'm gonna take my mask off.

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

The long spell of wet weather that swept over Guangdong earlier this month is set to make a dramatic comeback.

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Things can only get wetter.

WATCH: One of Typhoon Compass' Saddest Casualties in Hainan

Viewer discretion is advised for animal lovers.

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

The cleanup operation is underway.

21 Dead in West China Ultra-Marathon Following Extreme Weather

The race in Gansu province also saw eight people hospitalized.

Xi Jinping Announces Victory over Extreme Poverty in China

He declared this victory over rural poverty as he enters the final year of his second term.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Is China’s Population About to Start Shrinking?

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Man Behind Racist Videos Charged with Human Trafficking

8 Must-Try Dishes in Gastronomic Capital Huai'an

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Does New Research Point to COVID-19 Origin?

Typhoon Sonda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

Typhoon Sonda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives