Typhoon Sonda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

Welcome Sonda, a pleasure to make your acquaintance.

For, while this year's fifth typhoon will bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning, it will also bring some respite to what has been a record breaking summer for heat.

The tropical storm formed off Japan on Thursday night, and is expected to linger around Shanghai all weekend, before gradually moving north on Sunday night, cooling temperatures to between 34 and 28 degrees.

Predicting the path of typhoons has become more accurate over recent years, but they have been known to change suddenly, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather report.



You can click the link below to track Typhoon Sonda's path and progress:

