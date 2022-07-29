  1. home
Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

By That's, July 29, 2022

0 0

Falling on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month, Qixi is widely known as China Valentine's Day and is also one of the earliest love festivals in the world.

This year the special day falls in August 4 – what will you prepare for the one you love?

Until August 5, you can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free on these specially prepared exclusive gift boxes from Allelique.

Allelique Qixi Exclusive Gift Box – White Valentine

.jpg

Spend RMB520 and enjoy RMB1,170 worth of products


As white symbolizes the purity of love, send her or him the White Lover luxury Aromatherapy Gift Box with its Fresh and Elegant Amber Scent.

The gift box includes:

  • Allelique Body Lotion

  • Rose Water

  • Retinol Cream

  • White Aromatherapy Suit

  • Skincare Samples x2

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

Scan the QR to Purchase
white.png

Allelique Qixi Exclusive Gift Box – Grey Partner

.jpg

Spend RMB520 and Enjoy RMB1,170worth of products

As gray symbolizes the maturity of love, we introduce the Gray Lover luxury Aromatherapy Gift Box with its elegant and unique teak tobacco scent.

The gift box includes:

  • Allelique Shower Gel

  • Rose Water

  • Hyaluronic Moisture Cream

  • Grey Aromatherapy Suit

  • Skincare Samples x2

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

Scan the QR to Purchase
grey.png

Allelique Qixi Exclusive Gift Box – Purple Romance

.jpg

Spend RMB520 and Enjoy RMB1,170 worth of products

As purple symbolizes passionate love, the Purple Romance luxury Aromatherapy Gift Box contains a sweet and fragrant Santiago black pulp fruit scent.

The gift box includes:

  • Allelique Hand Lotion

  • Rose Water

  • Retinol Cream

  • Purple Aromatherapy Suit

  • Skincare Samples x2

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

Scan the QR to Purchase
white.png

For after-sale service or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:

_20220720101356.jpg

