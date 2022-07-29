6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai





This summer, guests have no need to leave Shanghai, with the Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai's summer staycation package inviting guests to indulge in a getaway in the heart of the city.

A luxurious journey begins with a stay in a comfortable room overlooking the bustling and charming cityscape in front of the large floor-to-ceiling windows...

Then satisfy your taste buds with delicacies brought to you by the hotel's Calypso Restaurant...

Summer Indulgence Staycation Package

Stay in a Deluxe Room at RMB1,599 net per room per night in Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, with breakfast for 2 persons per room and enjoy a room upgrade to a Premier Room (subject to availability)

Enjoy one signature pizza, one ice-cream (double scoops) and sangria (2 glasses) or Los Altos Wine (2 glasses) or mocktails (2 glasses) at Calypso Restaurant

Complimentary parking service

Reservation Period: Until September 28

Stay Period: Until September 29

For reservations and enquiries, please email reservations.sljn@shangri-la.com, call +86 21 2203 8866, visit www.shangri-la.com/shanghai/jinganshangrila or scan the QR:

Park Hyatt Shanghai



Park Hyatt Shanghai is offering their Pearl Tower View King package for just RMB1,999 until early autumn. The package includes chef customized set menu, breakfast, swimming pool and gym, laundry service, late check-out and more.

Pearl Tower View King Promotion

One-night stay at Pearl Tower View King



Breakfast for 2 adults

Children aged 6 and under enjoy complimentary breakfast and extra bed service; half-price breakfast for children aged 6-12 at RMB198/person



Complimentary mini bar (non-alcohol beverages only) and snacks (cannot be refilled)

Chef customized dinner or lunch for 2 diners

85F Swimming pool and 24 hour gym

2 pieces complimentary laundry service (white or dry) per stay, 20% discount for any additional pieces.

One set of iconic Shanghai city postcards ‘Destination Shots’ series by world renowned photographer Patrick Messina

Late check-out at 2pm base on hotel room availability

*Reservations are required one day in advance

*Above price inclusive all service charge and government tax

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 3855 1516 or email phshanghai.reservations@hyatt.com

Ritz Kids – Junior Swimmer Adventures



Take your child on the newly elevated Ritz Kids summer adventures, with professional coaches creating an exclusive swimming experience. Inspire your children to explore their creative spirit while immersing yourself in a unique parent-child vacation.

The package includes:



Your choice of luxury accommodation for one night in a City Light View Room, a Pearl Tower View Room or a Shanghai Bund View Suite



Swimming class provided at designated times by the hotel swimming coach*

An energizing breakfast for up to 2 adults and 2 children under six years old or 2 adults and 1 child between six and 12 years old

A DIY kid-themed in-room welcome amenity

Ritz Kids’ Welcome Gifts

Little Safari Adventurer with the option to set up a kids’ safari tent or extra bed

*Kids are required to be accompanied by their guardian during the swimming class



*Swimming class is available from 9-10am daily; one-day advance reservation is required and subject to availability

Reservation Period: Until August 30

Stay Period: Until August 31

Price: From CNY2,388*



*Rate is per room/per night and subject to a 16.6% service charge, based on single or double occupancy



For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 2020 1111 or email rc.shasz.reservation@ritzcarlton.com



Hyatt on the Bund



Craving a long-awaited summer getaway? Experience Hyatt on the Bund's family staycation package featuring a series of educational and recreational activities to satisfy children’s curiosity and exploration spirit. Book now to enjoy exclusive privileges, dining and more.



Staycation Promotion at RMB1,698 per room per night includes:

1 night stay in a River View Room

Buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (age under 6)

Buffet dinner for 2 adults and 1 child (age under 6)

Kid activity for 1

Kids tent to sleep in

Free entry to VUE bar

Free access to swimming pool and gym

*Above prices are inclusive of service charges and government taxes ;



*Additional RMB200 per night for each room staying Friday, Saturday and September 9-11

*If a second or more children join kids activity, additional fees will be required

Stay Period: Until September 13

*3 days advance booking required

For reservations and enquiries, please email shang-reservation.office@hyatt.com or visit the Hyatt on the Bund WeChat mini program:

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund



Start you summer by saying yes to new adventures. Join Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund for a fun and engaging kids-friendly fine arts activity, with light up orbeez aquarium, soap and slime making, plushie party and colorful bathbombs all on offer.

Kids Fine Arts Workshop Package

Room including one extra bed

Breakfast for 3 people

1 Kids Set Lunch at Grand Brasserie

Kids Activity at Grand Brasserie

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 6322 9988 or scan the QR:

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

Jing Ting has 30% discount for a one night stay, but only for the first 4 poeple who book it through That's Shanghai.

Scan the QR code to book your much-needed Jing Ting getaway:

