  1. home
  2. Articles

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

By That's Shanghai, July 29, 2022

0 0

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Summer-Indulgence-at-Jing-An-Shangri-La-Shanghai.jpg

This summer, guests have no need to leave Shanghai, with the Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai's summer staycation package inviting guests to indulge in a getaway in the heart of the city.

A luxurious journey begins with a stay in a comfortable room overlooking the bustling and charming cityscape in front of the large floor-to-ceiling windows...

Jing-An-Shangri-La---Deluxe-Room.jpg

Then satisfy your taste buds with delicacies brought to you by the hotel's Calypso Restaurant...

Calypso-Restaurant-Exterior.jpg

Calypso-Restaurant---Signature-Pizza-.jpg

Calypso-Restaurant---Sangria.jpg

Summer Indulgence Staycation Package

  • Stay in a Deluxe Room at RMB1,599 net per room per night in Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, with breakfast for 2 persons per room and enjoy a room upgrade to a Premier Room (subject to availability)

  • Enjoy one signature pizza, one ice-cream (double scoops) and sangria (2 glasses) or Los Altos Wine (2 glasses) or mocktails (2 glasses) at Calypso Restaurant

  • Complimentary parking service

Reservation Period: Until September 28

Stay Period: Until September 29

For reservations and enquiries, please email reservations.sljn@shangri-la.com, call +86 21 2203 8866, visit www.shangri-la.com/shanghai/jinganshangrila or scan the QR:

frame-17-.png

Park Hyatt Shanghai

Park-Hyatt-Shanghai-Exterior.jpg

Park Hyatt Shanghai is offering their Pearl Tower View King package for just RMB1,999 until early autumn. The package includes chef customized set menu, breakfast, swimming pool and gym, laundry service, late check-out and more.

Park-Hyatt-Shanghai-1-King-Bed-with-Pearl-Tower-View-.jpg

_20220729095819.jpg

SHAPH-Water-s-Edge-Gym.jpg

Steakhouse-set-menu.jpg

Pearl Tower View King Promotion

  • One-night stay at Pearl Tower View King

  • Breakfast for 2 adults

  • Children aged 6 and under enjoy complimentary breakfast and extra bed service; half-price breakfast for children aged 6-12 at RMB198/person

  • Complimentary mini bar (non-alcohol beverages only) and snacks (cannot be refilled)

  • Chef customized dinner or lunch for 2 diners

  • 85F Swimming pool and 24 hour gym

  • 2 pieces complimentary laundry service (white or dry) per stay, 20% discount for any additional pieces.

  • One set of iconic Shanghai city postcards ‘Destination Shots’ series by world renowned photographer Patrick Messina

  • Late check-out at 2pm base on hotel room availability

*Reservations are required one day in advance

*Above price inclusive all service charge and government tax

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 3855 1516 or email phshanghai.reservations@hyatt.com

Ritz Kids – Junior Swimmer Adventures

_20220729100326.jpg

Take your child on the newly elevated Ritz Kids summer adventures, with professional coaches creating an exclusive swimming experience. Inspire your children to explore their creative spirit while immersing yourself in a unique parent-child vacation.

_20220729100334.jpg

_20220729100338.jpg

The package includes:

  • Your choice of luxury accommodation for one night in a City Light View Room, a Pearl Tower View Room or a Shanghai Bund View Suite

  • Swimming class provided at designated times by the hotel swimming coach*

  • An energizing breakfast for up to 2 adults and 2 children under six years old or 2 adults and 1 child between six and 12 years old

  • A DIY kid-themed in-room welcome amenity

  • Ritz Kids’ Welcome Gifts

  • Little Safari Adventurer with the option to set up a kids’ safari tent or extra bed

*Kids are required to be accompanied by their guardian during the swimming class

*Swimming class is available from 9-10am daily; one-day advance reservation is required and subject to availability

Reservation Period: Until August 30

Stay Period: Until August 31

Price: From CNY2,388*

*Rate is per room/per night and subject to a 16.6% service charge, based on single or double occupancy

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 2020 1111 or email rc.shasz.reservation@ritzcarlton.com

Hyatt on the Bund

_20220729102228.jpg

Craving a long-awaited summer getaway? Experience Hyatt on the Bund's family staycation package featuring a series of educational and recreational activities to satisfy children’s curiosity and exploration spirit. Book now to enjoy exclusive privileges, dining and more.

_20220729102209.jpg

Staycation Promotion at RMB1,698 per room per night includes: 

  • 1 night stay in a River View Room

  • Buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child (age under 6)

  • Buffet dinner for 2 adults and 1 child (age under 6)

  • Kid activity for 1

  • Kids tent to sleep in

  • Free entry to VUE bar 

  • Free access to swimming pool and gym

*Above prices are inclusive of service charges and government taxes ;

*Additional RMB200 per night for each room staying Friday, Saturday and September 9-11 

*If a second or more children join kids activity, additional fees will be required

Stay Period: Until September 13

*3 days advance booking required

For reservations and enquiries, please email shang-reservation.office@hyatt.com or visit the Hyatt on the Bund WeChat mini program:

_20220729102233.jpg

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

WA-Club-Exterior.JPG

Start you summer by saying yes to new adventures. Join Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund for a fun and engaging kids-friendly fine arts activity, with light up orbeez aquarium, soap and slime making, plushie party and colorful bathbombs all on offer.

kid-activity.jpg

Kids Fine Arts Workshop Package

  • Room including one extra bed

  • Breakfast for 3 people

  • 1 Kids Set Lunch at Grand Brasserie

  • Kids Activity at Grand Brasserie

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 6322 9988 or scan the QR:

_20220729115008.jpg

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

IMG_9808.jpgImage by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

For More Information Click Here

Jing Ting has 30% discount for a one night stay, but only for the first 4 poeple who book it through That's Shanghai.

Scan the QR code to book your much-needed Jing Ting getaway:

  Billy-QR.jpg

READ MORE: 6 Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

READ MORE: 6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

READ MORE: 6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Got a Staycation You'd Like to Promote?

Contact us by email on billyxian@thatsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:

Billy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Park Hyatt Shanghai]

Shanghai Hotel Deals Shanghai Hotel News Staycation China Hotel News

more news

19 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

19 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

18 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

18 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

14 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Events roundup are back!

17 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Economy Slumps 13.7%

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Make the most of the summer!

Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

And there are more scorching days ahead...

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Just twist his lucky knob...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Is China’s Population About to Start Shrinking?

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

Man Behind Racist Videos Charged with Human Trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Wuhan Lockdown a Million People Over 4 COVID-19 Cases

Wuhan Lockdown a Million People Over 4 COVID-19 Cases

7 New Covid Cases, US Flight Suspended

7 New Covid Cases, US Flight Suspended

This Day in History: China Star Li Ning Shines at 1984 Olympics

This Day in History: China Star Li Ning Shines at 1984 Olympics

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives