  1. home
  2. Articles

7 New Covid Cases, US Flight Suspended

By Ned Kelly, July 29, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case this morning, Friday, July 29. A further 6 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 6 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 6 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

San Francisco flight suspended...

United Airlines' Flight UA857 from San Francisco to Shanghai has been suspended for two weeks from August 8 after five passengers on a July 18 flight tested positive for COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced.

The CAAC launched its suspension mechanism for international passenger flights in June 2020. Here's how it works:

  • Passenger tests positive – week suspension

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 5 – two week suspension

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 10 – four week suspension

  • No passengers test positive for 3 weeks in a row – airline may increase flights to two per week

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has maintained regular flights with 54 countries.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

READ MORE: Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:

READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Wuhan Lockdown a Million People Over 4 COVID-19 Cases

Wuhan Lockdown a Million People Over 4 COVID-19 Cases

Here we go again...

17 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Economy Slumps 13.7%

17 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Economy Slumps 13.7%

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

47 New COVID Cases,

47 New COVID Cases, "No Plan for Large Scale Lockdown"

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zero COVID-19 Cases Reported in Shanghai

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Is China’s Population About to Start Shrinking?

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

Man Behind Racist Videos Charged with Human Trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

Spread the Love On Qixi, Chinese Valentine’s Day

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Wuhan Lockdown a Million People Over 4 COVID-19 Cases

Wuhan Lockdown a Million People Over 4 COVID-19 Cases

7 New Covid Cases, US Flight Suspended

7 New Covid Cases, US Flight Suspended

This Day in History: China Star Li Ning Shines at 1984 Olympics

This Day in History: China Star Li Ning Shines at 1984 Olympics

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives