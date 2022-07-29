7 New Covid Cases, US Flight Suspended

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case this morning, Friday, July 29. A further 6 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.



Of the 1 new local case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 6 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 6 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

San Francisco flight suspended...

United Airlines' Flight UA857 from San Francisco to Shanghai has been suspended for two weeks from August 8 after five passengers on a July 18 flight tested positive for COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced.

The CAAC launched its suspension mechanism for international passenger flights in June 2020. Here's how it works:

Passenger tests positive – week suspension

Passengers testing positive reaches 5 – two week suspension

Passengers testing positive reaches 10 – four week suspension

No passengers test positive for 3 weeks in a row – airline may increase flights to two per week

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has maintained regular flights with 54 countries.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:



That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]