Man Arrested for Impersonating Police in North China

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 28, 2022

When a 19-year-old man in Lüliang city, Shanxi province decided to impersonate a police officer by wearing the uniform, he must have suspected he would attract attention. He probably hoped that such attention wouldn’t be from actual police officers. 

The Paper reports that police received a call from a resident in the city; they said that a “thief” had entered their building. They were referring to the 19-year-old dressed in a police uniform, of whom many residents in the area had become suspicious. 

The 19-year-old man being questioned by police. Screengrab via Weibo

The man tried to run away, but the police (the real police that is) caught up with him. 

When questioned about where he worked, he replied that he was an employee of the Public Security Bureau (PSB) in Taiyuan city, capital of Shanxi province. 

He then produced something which looked like a police badge. However, the officers questioning him were unconvinced. 

The man was arrested and an investigation into his actions are under way. 

Under article 279 of Chinese law, it is illegal to impersonate those who are members of State organs. Those who do so will be detained for between five and 10 days, and can receive a fine of up to RMB500. 

In the most severe cases, those found guilty can face 3-10 years in prison. 

