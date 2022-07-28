14 New COVID Cases, Changes to Health App

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Thursday, July 28. A further 14 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.



Of the 3 new local cases reported, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 11 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 11 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Changes to Shanghai's Suishenban health app...

Those arriving in Shanghai from medium- or high-risk areas will now be subject to a pop-up covering their health code on the Suishenban app, preventing them from accessing most public services, transport and places.

The pop-up also acts as a notification, reminding those from high-risk areas to undergo a week-long central quarantine with five PCR tests, and those from medium-risk areas to undergo a week-long home quarantine with three PCR tests.



Meanwhile, Shanghai residents who travel to medium- or high-risk areas in other cities will receive a pop-up notification suggesting they return to Shanghai as fast as their legs can carry them, before reporting to their community to undergo the aforementioned quarantine and tests.

Travelers' health codes will not work normally again until they have completed their quarantine and test requirements.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:



That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]