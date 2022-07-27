16 New COVID Cases, Things are Bad in Baoshan

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, July 27. A further 14 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.



Of the 2 new local cases reported, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 14 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 13 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

The 1 new asymptomatic case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:

1 in Baoshan District

Things are bad in Baoshan...

Not only was there yet another community case reported in Baoshan this morning, but numerous other infections detected in the district over the past few days have been revealed to be delivery workers and cargo drivers.

In other words, those who regularly interact with residents as part of their daily life.

In response to multiple transmission chains, six medium-risk areas have been designated in the district, with companies, supermarkets and malls within them subject to a week-long lockdown.

Meanwhile, warehouse and logistic firms have been urged to conduct 'closed-loop' management.



Residents elsewhere in the district have been asked to reduce dining at restaurants or gathering in public places, while a number of restaurants, cinemas and enclosed venues have been ordered to close.



Last week, Baoshan police detained a quarantine hotel worker for breaking pandemic control rules and spreading COVID-19.

The 32-year-old woman had gone home without permission, despite being subject to closed-loop management and banned from leaving the hotel. She later tested positive, and had infected two of family members.

The cases were confirmed as the highly-contagious Omicron BA.5 sub-variant, characterized by its faster transmission and higher ability to evade immune protection.

Changes to Shanghai's Suishenban health app...

Those arriving in Shanghai from medium- or high-risk areas will now be subject to a pop-up covering their health code on the Suishenban app, preventing them from accessing most public services, transport and places.

The pop-up also acts as a notification, reminding those from high-risk areas to undergo a week-long central quarantine with five PCR tests, and those from medium-risk areas to undergo a week-long home quarantine with three PCR tests.



Meanwhile, Shanghai residents who travel to medium- or high-risk areas in other cities will receive a pop-up notification suggesting they return to Shanghai as fast as their legs can carry them, before reporting to their community to undergo the aforementioned quarantine and tests.

Travelers' health codes will not work normally again until they have completed their quarantine and test requirements.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:



That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

