Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Jul 26: History of the Future

"F.N.S.X. @ Future History" lets us be future archaeologists, exploring how technology permeates contemporary art and visual culture from the perspective of art history.

Venue: Cloud Art Museum (the interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road)

Jul 28: OIL George Jiang Summertour

On July 28, OIL will bring a live show featuring a fusion of jazz and electronics, joined by DJ/producer/jazz pianist George Jiang, a young artist with multiple identities in the world of music.

Jul 29: OIL Bloodzboi Live



The "popular sentiment blogger" on Weibo wanted to communicate with all his friends face to face through music and conversation, so he came up with the "traveling sentiment meeting." In the midsummer of 2022, where will he meet you after a long absence?

Jul 30: Stream of Time and Realm of Existence

Mao Jia deals with the relationship between time and existence by depicting rational, calm and geometric space, and reproduces the material form of "clock time." When the clock time begins to retreat, the original memory emerges, the emotion and perception will gradually begin to fill the space. Finally, the outlines of the stream of time are sketched out.

Address: Futian district, Bagualing Industrial Zone, Building 523, 2nd floor

Jul 30: OIL Baihui One Year Anniversary



BAIHUI, a brand new online music platform launched in 2021, is true to its name. It is the intersection of many rivers, connecting cultural and musical groups from all over China, bringing together a rich diversity of vocal expressions.

Jul 31: OIL Night Night Digicore Party



In today's underground music scene, Hyperpop is undoubtedly a new force representing post-millennial teenagers growing up in the Internet era. In the cold concrete forest of Shenzhen, young pioneers exposed to various underground cultures from childhood are naturally the most powerful force of this kind of Internet music.

