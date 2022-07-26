  1. home
Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, July 26, 2022

Jul 26: History of the Future

10561658901036_.pic.jpg

"F.N.S.X. @ Future History" lets us be future archaeologists, exploring how technology permeates contemporary art and visual culture from the perspective of art history.

Venue: Cloud Art Museum (the interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road)

Jul 28: OIL George Jiang Summertour

WechatIMG1547.jpeg

On July 28, OIL will bring a live show featuring a fusion of jazz and electronics, joined by DJ/producer/jazz pianist George Jiang, a young artist with multiple identities in the world of music.

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

WechatIMG1548.jpeg

See a listing for OIL

Jul 29: OIL Bloodzboi Live

WechatIMG1549.jpeg

The "popular sentiment blogger" on Weibo wanted to communicate with all his friends face to face through music and conversation, so he came up with the "traveling sentiment meeting." In the midsummer of 2022, where will he meet you after a long absence?

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

WechatIMG1552.jpeg

See a listing for OIL

Jul 30: Stream of Time and Realm of Existence

10581658901071_.pic.jpg

Mao Jia deals with the relationship between time and existence by depicting rational, calm and geometric space, and reproduces the material form of "clock time." When the clock time begins to retreat, the original memory emerges, the emotion and perception will gradually begin to fill the space. Finally, the outlines of the stream of time are sketched out.

Address: Futian district, Bagualing Industrial Zone, Building 523, 2nd floor

Jul 30: OIL Baihui One Year Anniversary

WechatIMG1550.jpeg

BAIHUI, a brand new online music platform launched in 2021, is true to its name. It is the intersection of many rivers, connecting cultural and musical groups from all over China, bringing together a rich diversity of vocal expressions. 

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

WechatIMG1553.jpeg

See a listing for OIL

Jul 31: OIL Night Night Digicore Party

WechatIMG1551.jpeg

In today's underground music scene, Hyperpop is undoubtedly a new force representing post-millennial teenagers growing up in the Internet era. In the cold concrete forest of Shenzhen, young pioneers exposed to various underground cultures from childhood are naturally the most powerful force of this kind of Internet music.

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

WechatIMG1554.jpeg

See a listing for OIL



